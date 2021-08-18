Fitness Express maintains support for Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Griffith

Latest update August 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

Aug 18, 2021

Kaieteur News – Manager of Fitness Express, located at John and Sheriff Streets, Campbellville has maintained his company’s support of Guyana’s leading powerlifter, Carlos Petterson-Griffith as the strongman seeks to build on his legacy of success for Guyana.

Fitness Express Manager Jamie Mc Donald (right) hands over sponsorship to Carlos Petterson-Griffith.

Ahead of competing at the 18th Annual NAPF/FESUPO Pan-American Regional Powerlifting Championships in Orlando, Florida, Jamie Mc Donald handed over sponsorship to Petterson-Griffith towards his expenses in Florida.
That apart, Mc Donald also noted that his company provides a monthly supply of supplements to Griffith to ensure that his stays in shape and is ready to do his best for Guyana.
“We are just happy to maintain and build on our support for Carlos who has shown his class over the years, not only in Guyana but on the Caribbean and International stages. As he embarks on another quest to do his best, we are happy to support this leading Guyanese athlete and we wish him and all the other athletes the very best in Florida.”
Petterson-Griffith thanked Mc Donald and his company for their continued commitment towards his continued success, promising that he will once again make himself and the nation proud. After competing here in Orlando, Petterson-Griffith will not have time to rest as he would turn attention towards the World Championships at the end of September.

 

