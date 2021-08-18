ECB saddened at the passing of Coach Michael ‘Franco’ Hyles

Kaieteur News – The Essequibo Cricket Board is saddened to learn of the recent passing of Coach Michael ‘Franco’ Hyles and wishes to extend condolences to his family, colleagues and the Berbice Cricket Board.

A release from the ECB stated Coach Hyles was a loved and respected Coach who had an eye for technical flaws in players and the know-how to correct those flaws. He was one of the four coaches who successfully ran our first and only Summer Academy in the early 2000s, the three others being Alfred Maycock, Vibert Johnson and Forbes Daniels. Players from this Academy went on to represent Guyana at the Junior Regional Level.

Mr Hyles was also the Coach of the Essequibo Franchise team which won the Senior Three Day 2016/2017 tournament the first and only time ever that Essequibo won a Senior Three/Four Day Tournament. Some of players who have fond memories of Coach Hyles are Antony Adams Ryan Hercules, David Wallace and Norman Fredericks.

“Even as a stern and serious Coach, they remember the humorous side of him, for when as the Chairman of the National Junior Selectors they asked him why he had three pens…blue, black and red, his reply was ‘When I mark your name in blue, you are gone through (selected), when I mark in black, next year you coming back, but when I mark in red you are out.”

Coach Michael ‘Franco’ Hyles’ name has now been written in red and although we know that it will never again be written in black, his commitment was genuine and true when it was written in blue.

May his soul have the eternal rest in peace it deserves.