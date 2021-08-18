Congratulations to the Government/GOAL Awardees – plan needed

Dear Editor,

Lists of awardees were published in a 20-page supplement of the dailies. The ‘scholarship’ awards have been made to the following Universities: 1) International University of Applied Sciences, Germany – which will be conducting four BSc. and one MSc. programmes related to Information Technology. 2) Jain University of India – which will be offering a wide range of 36 programmes of periodicities from 1–3 years, preeminent amongst which are several versions of financial management programmes, interspersed with a one-year course in Human Resources Management. 3) UWI Open Campus – except for the three BSc. Nursing, another five scholarship programmes at this institution will be for Diplomas of one year duration. In addition, UWI will be conducting some 22 six-month programmes; but the periods for Therapeutic Massage and of all things, Certificate in Wedding Planning and Decoration, are not specified. 4) The University of Southern Caribbean – has been selected to conduct a single BSc. programme in Special Education. 5) Indira Gandhi National Open University – is another extensive educational institution, which will be delivering some 25 programmes – ranging from six months to three years, the one exception being a two month Certificate programme in Motor Cycle Service and Repair for which there are about 120 awardees. This still does not compete with the approximately 450 awardees to the Certificate Course in Food and Nutrition. (What a hungry public!)

But the review reveals an unfamiliarity described as ‘SQA Level 6 Programme,’ which the Jain University will conduct over a four-month period. One can only wonder how the University will cope with approximately 1,600 students on this course. Subject to correction, there is a total of 108 ‘Programmes’ distributed over the following periodicities:

3 years – 22

2 years – 23

1 year – 28

6 mths – 33

4 mths – 01

2 mths – 01

Admittedly, the foregoing is but too brief and inadequate an analysis, if at all it may be so called. Much more importantly to all concerned, particularly the awardees (including teachers) would be future careers. Who will be responsible for starting some; and developing the current ones? Who will conceptualise, design and implement the strategic plan that will be necessary to ensure employment and satisfy ambitious males and females? At first glance, some successful graduates may be relevant to various departments of the Public Service; but when one looks at the variety of programmes, the latter will be outnumbered by those graduates who would more reasonably fit into the private sector, however formal or informal. Actually, one understands that many of the latter are already employed and self-employed.

There is little time to wait. A strategic plan for employment and career development is still needed in respect of the parties for whom the new and upgraded skills have relevance. Additionally, consideration has to be given to the future entrepreneurs who must be helped to be self-sufficient. Nor is it too idealistic to expect some productive academics emerging for use at our own University, who will need financial support to engage them.

How is it assumed that the Hospitality and Tourism Industry will absorb new qualified performers and at what cost? Which brings us to the substantive consideration of evaluating prospective jobs, particularly in the Public Service, for the more professional graduates? What would be their respective market values – one, two, three years from now? Perhaps more imperatively is how the 33 graduates of the six-month courses will be dealt with?

In the meantime, however, none of the above answers questions as to the terms and conditions applicable to the various awards, which must be satisfied, particularly by those already in the public sector employment, and possibly in the private sector. The crux would be the costly distribution of the technology to facilitate this expansive ‘virtual’ process.

Yours faithfully,

E.B. John