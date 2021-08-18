Bids opened for construction of Port Mourant Hospital’s Out Patient building

Latest update August 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 18, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Yesterday, during the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Board Administration Board (NPTAB), three companies submitted Expressions of Interest (EoI) for the construction of a new Out Patient Building at the Port Mourant Hospital Complex. The procuring entity was the Ministry of Health.
Under this Ministry too, bids were also opened for the renovation to Patient Ward at Mibicuri Hospital, Black Bush Polder.
Below are the companies and their bids.
National Drainage and Irrigation Authority
Rehabilitation of 18km of the Main Access Road at Ituni/Tacama, Region 10
Guyana Livestock Development Authority
Construction of Access Road, Bridge and Fence at Garden of Eden
GuySuCo
Supply and Delivery of Lot 1: Motor Road – Grader (1), Lot 2: Vibratory – Compactor/Road-Roller
Supply and Delivery of three complete sets of Land-Leveling Equipment
Assorted Materials for Fabrication of Cane Transport Punts (Barges)
Ministry of Health
Construction of new Out Patient Building at Port Mourant Hospital Complex
Renovation to the Patient Ward at Mibicuri Hospital, Black Bush Polder
Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce
The design and development of the ESW for Trade in Guyana Electronic Single Window for Trade
Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Control Board
Supply and Delivery of one new vehicle
Central Housing and Planning Authority
Construction of Core Houses at Sophia Housing Area, Georgetown, Region 4, Lot 1-5
Guyana Revenue Authority
Provision of maintenance service for Air Conditioning Units, Lot 1-7
Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation
Supply and Delivery of Dietary Supplies
Audit Office of Guyana
Supply and Delivery of one motor-vehicle
Supply and Delivery of one photocopier
Guyana Election Commission (GECOM)
Procurement of Office Supplies
Design and Supervision of Construction of Port Kaituma Registration Office at Port Kaituma, Region One
Guyana Defence Force (GDF)
Procurement of Inflatable Craft Tactical Equipment, Aluminum Vessels Generator, Voltage Regulator, Container Blast Freezer Concrete, Concrete Mixer
Aug 18, 2021Kaieteur News – Manager of Fitness Express, located at John and Sheriff Streets, Campbellville has maintained his company’s support of Guyana’s leading powerlifter, Carlos...
Aug 18, 2021
Aug 18, 2021
Aug 18, 2021
Aug 18, 2021
Aug 18, 2021
Kaieteur News – Any fool can be elected in open, democratic systems. Any dangerous idiot can also be elected. Over... more
Kaieteur News – The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) was the first to demand the payment of direct cash transfers... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The question has to be asked. Are some people in Caribbean countries becoming... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]