Bids opened for construction of Port Mourant Hospital’s Out Patient building

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, during the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Board Administration Board (NPTAB), three companies submitted Expressions of Interest (EoI) for the construction of a new Out Patient Building at the Port Mourant Hospital Complex. The procuring entity was the Ministry of Health.

Under this Ministry too, bids were also opened for the renovation to Patient Ward at Mibicuri Hospital, Black Bush Polder.

Below are the companies and their bids.

National Drainage and Irrigation Authority

Rehabilitation of 18km of the Main Access Road at Ituni/Tacama, Region 10

Guyana Livestock Development Authority

Construction of Access Road, Bridge and Fence at Garden of Eden

GuySuCo

Supply and Delivery of Lot 1: Motor Road – Grader (1), Lot 2: Vibratory – Compactor/Road-Roller

Supply and Delivery of three complete sets of Land-Leveling Equipment

Assorted Materials for Fabrication of Cane Transport Punts (Barges)

Ministry of Health

Construction of new Out Patient Building at Port Mourant Hospital Complex

Renovation to the Patient Ward at Mibicuri Hospital, Black Bush Polder

Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce

The design and development of the ESW for Trade in Guyana Electronic Single Window for Trade

Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Control Board

Supply and Delivery of one new vehicle

Central Housing and Planning Authority

Construction of Core Houses at Sophia Housing Area, Georgetown, Region 4, Lot 1-5

Guyana Revenue Authority

Provision of maintenance service for Air Conditioning Units, Lot 1-7

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation

Supply and Delivery of Dietary Supplies

Audit Office of Guyana

Supply and Delivery of one motor-vehicle

Supply and Delivery of one photocopier

Guyana Election Commission (GECOM)

Procurement of Office Supplies

Design and Supervision of Construction of Port Kaituma Registration Office at Port Kaituma, Region One

Guyana Defence Force (GDF)

Procurement of Inflatable Craft Tactical Equipment, Aluminum Vessels Generator, Voltage Regulator, Container Blast Freezer Concrete, Concrete Mixer