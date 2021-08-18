Latest update August 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

Bids opened for construction of Port Mourant Hospital’s Out Patient building

Aug 18, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, during the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Board Administration Board (NPTAB), three companies submitted Expressions of Interest (EoI) for the construction of a new Out Patient Building at the Port Mourant Hospital Complex. The procuring entity was the Ministry of Health.
Under this Ministry too, bids were also opened for the renovation to Patient Ward at Mibicuri Hospital, Black Bush Polder.

Below are the companies and their bids.

National Drainage and Irrigation Authority

Rehabilitation of 18km of the Main Access Road at Ituni/Tacama, Region 10

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Guyana Livestock Development Authority
Construction of Access Road, Bridge and Fence at Garden of Eden

 

 

 

 

 

 GuySuCo
Supply and Delivery of Lot 1: Motor Road – Grader (1), Lot 2: Vibratory – Compactor/Road-Roller

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supply and Delivery of three complete sets of Land-Leveling Equipment

 

 

 

Assorted Materials for Fabrication of Cane Transport Punts (Barges)

 

 

Ministry of Health
Construction of new Out Patient Building at Port Mourant Hospital Complex

 

 

 

 

Renovation to the Patient Ward at Mibicuri Hospital, Black Bush Polder

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce
The design and development of the ESW for Trade in Guyana Electronic Single Window for Trade

 

 

 

 

 Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Control Board
Supply and Delivery of one new vehicle

 

 

Central Housing and Planning Authority
Construction of Core Houses at Sophia Housing Area, Georgetown, Region 4, Lot 1-5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Guyana Revenue Authority
Provision of maintenance service for Air Conditioning Units, Lot 1-7

 

 

 

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation
Supply and Delivery of Dietary Supplies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Audit Office of Guyana
Supply and Delivery of one motor-vehicle

 

 

 

Supply and Delivery of one photocopier

 

 

 

Guyana Election Commission (GECOM)
Procurement of Office Supplies

 

 

 

 

Design and Supervision of Construction of Port Kaituma Registration Office at Port Kaituma, Region One

 

 

 

 

Guyana Defence Force (GDF)
Procurement of Inflatable Craft Tactical Equipment, Aluminum Vessels Generator, Voltage Regulator, Container Blast Freezer Concrete, Concrete Mixer

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

