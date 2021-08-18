26 players selected for West Indies Rising Stars U19s High Performance Camp

Kaieteur News – ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced the 26-member squad to continue preparations for the West Indies Rising Stars U19s tour of England next month. The squad was selected following targeted coaching sessions and an eight-match trial series in Antigua last week. The players will now continue training and planning sessions this week with a final 18-member squad for the tour to England to be named at a later date.

Head Coach, Floyd Reifer said: “The screening trials went very well. We saw some excellent performances and it was not easy to cut down the large number of such talented young players. You could see the enthusiasm was high in all the players, and the spirit was high in all the teams. We have to do everything we can to encourage all of the players who came, to continue working on their game. A more intensive camp has started where we will push forward to improve the skill set, the mindset, and the tactical awareness of the 26 players, before cutting the squad further. More will go into the tactical sessions as we work towards the Tour of England and onto the ICC U19 World Cup. We will also promote the West Indian brand of cricket that we want to play going into that World Cup, without neglecting the fundamentals.”

The West Indies Rising Stars U19 tour of England will feature six Youth One-Day Internationals at The County Ground, Beckenham and The Polo Farm, Canterbury from Saturday, September 4 to Friday, September 17. The West Indies Rising Stars U19s High Performance Camp is a key part of CWI’s investment in developing and preparing the players for the ICC U19 World Cup to be played in the West Indies early next year.

U19 Rising Stars Squad

Onaje Amory Age: 17 (Right-hand bat/right-arm off-spin)

Anderson Amurdan Age: 18 (Right-hand opening bat)

Ackeem Auguste Age: 17 (Left-hand bat/right-arm leg-spin)

Justin Beckford Age: 17 (Right-hand bat/right-arm off-spin)

Teddy Bishop Age: 18 (Right-hand opening bat)

Carlon Bowen-Tuckett Age: 17 (Right-hand bat/wicket-keeper)

Jaden Carmichael Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/left-arm spin)

McKenny Clarke Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/right-arm fast)

Rivaldo Clarke Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/wicket-keeper)

Amrit Dass Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/left-arm chinaman)

Giovonte Depeiza Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/left-arm spin)

Nathan Edwards Age: 16 (Left-hand bat/left-arm fast-medium)

Andel Gordon Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/left-arm medium-pace)

Sion Hackett Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/right-arm medium-fast)

Justin Jagessar Age: 16 (Right-hand bat)

Jordan Johnson Age: 16 (Left-hand bat/right-arm leg-spin)

Kyle Kissoondath Age: 17 (Right-hand bat/right-arm leg-spin)

Johann Layne Age: 17 (Right-hand bat/right-arm fast-medium)

Nicholas Lewin Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/right-arm off-spin)

Anderson Mahase Age: 18 (Left-hand bat/left-arm spin)

Matthew Nandu Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/right-arm off-spin)

Shaqkere Parris Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/wicket-keeper)

Kelvin Pittman Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/right-arm fast-medium)

Isai Thorne Age: 16 (Right-hand bat/right-arm fast)

Shiva Sankar Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/right-arm medium-fast)

Vasant Singh Age: 17 (Right-hand bat/right-arm leg-spin)