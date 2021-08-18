Latest update August 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

26 players selected for West Indies Rising Stars U19s High Performance Camp

Aug 18, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced the 26-member squad to continue preparations for the West Indies Rising Stars U19s tour of England next month. The squad was selected following targeted coaching sessions and an eight-match trial series in Antigua last week. The players will now continue training and planning sessions this week with a final 18-member squad for the tour to England to be named at a later date.
Head Coach, Floyd Reifer said: “The screening trials went very well. We saw some excellent performances and it was not easy to cut down the large number of such talented young players. You could see the enthusiasm was high in all the players, and the spirit was high in all the teams. We have to do everything we can to encourage all of the players who came, to continue working on their game. A more intensive camp has started where we will push forward to improve the skill set, the mindset, and the tactical awareness of the 26 players, before cutting the squad further. More will go into the tactical sessions as we work towards the Tour of England and onto the ICC U19 World Cup. We will also promote the West Indian brand of cricket that we want to play going into that World Cup, without neglecting the fundamentals.”
The West Indies Rising Stars U19 tour of England will feature six Youth One-Day Internationals at The County Ground, Beckenham and The Polo Farm, Canterbury from Saturday, September 4 to Friday, September 17. The West Indies Rising Stars U19s High Performance Camp is a key part of CWI’s investment in developing and preparing the players for the ICC U19 World Cup to be played in the West Indies early next year.
U19 Rising Stars Squad
Onaje Amory Age: 17 (Right-hand bat/right-arm off-spin)
Anderson Amurdan Age: 18 (Right-hand opening bat)
Ackeem Auguste Age: 17 (Left-hand bat/right-arm leg-spin)
Justin Beckford Age: 17 (Right-hand bat/right-arm off-spin)
Teddy Bishop Age: 18 (Right-hand opening bat)
Carlon Bowen-Tuckett Age: 17 (Right-hand bat/wicket-keeper)
Jaden Carmichael Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/left-arm spin)
McKenny Clarke Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/right-arm fast)
Rivaldo Clarke Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/wicket-keeper)
Amrit Dass Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/left-arm chinaman)
Giovonte Depeiza Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/left-arm spin)
Nathan Edwards Age: 16 (Left-hand bat/left-arm fast-medium)
Andel Gordon Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/left-arm medium-pace)
Sion Hackett Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/right-arm medium-fast)
Justin Jagessar Age: 16 (Right-hand bat)
Jordan Johnson Age: 16 (Left-hand bat/right-arm leg-spin)
Kyle Kissoondath Age: 17 (Right-hand bat/right-arm leg-spin)
Johann Layne Age: 17 (Right-hand bat/right-arm fast-medium)
Nicholas Lewin Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/right-arm off-spin)
Anderson Mahase Age: 18 (Left-hand bat/left-arm spin)
Matthew Nandu Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/right-arm off-spin)
Shaqkere Parris Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/wicket-keeper)
Kelvin Pittman Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/right-arm fast-medium)
Isai Thorne Age: 16 (Right-hand bat/right-arm fast)
Shiva Sankar Age: 18 (Right-hand bat/right-arm medium-fast)
Vasant Singh Age: 17 (Right-hand bat/right-arm leg-spin)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Fitness Express maintains support for Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Griffith

Fitness Express maintains support for Carlos ‘The Showstopper’...

Aug 18, 2021

Kaieteur News – Manager of Fitness Express, located at John and Sheriff Streets, Campbellville has maintained his company’s support of Guyana’s leading powerlifter, Carlos...
Read More
Team Guyana arrive ahead of tomorrow’s start, 12 nations to compete

Team Guyana arrive ahead of tomorrow’s start,...

Aug 18, 2021

26 players selected for West Indies Rising Stars U19s High Performance Camp

26 players selected for West Indies Rising Stars...

Aug 18, 2021

ECB saddened at the passing of Coach Michael ‘Franco’ Hyles

ECB saddened at the passing of Coach Michael...

Aug 18, 2021

Partial training for Boys team to Jnr Pan Am C/Ships

Partial training for Boys team to Jnr Pan Am...

Aug 18, 2021

Overseas based Guyanese Bodo slams 169 in OSCL competition

Overseas based Guyanese Bodo slams 169 in OSCL...

Aug 18, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]