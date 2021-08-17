Woman, 27, 3 men are latest COVID-19 fatalities

Latest update August 17th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 17, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday announced that four more persons, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 578.
According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of three men – a 78-year-old from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), a 50-year-old from Region One (Barima-Waini) and a 51-year-old – along with a 27-year-old woman both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).
All four persons died over a two-day period (August 14 to 15) while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Further, the Ministry via its COVID-19 dashboard yesterday reported that within the last 24 hours there were 14 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 23,575.
Presently, there are 16 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 87 in institutional isolation, 895 in home isolation and four in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 21,999 persons have recovered from the virus.
