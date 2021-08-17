Sunshine overcome Masters to win ORSCA 10-10 title

Kaieteur News – Sunshine defeated Masters by six wickets to win the 2021 Ontario Round-Arm Softball Cricket Association (ORSCA) 10-10 competition which concluded on Sunday at Marvin Heights Public School ground, Mississauga.

Sunshine opted to bowl and managed to restrict a Star-Masters team to 77-7. Sunshine overhauled the target in the penultimate over only losing four wickets in the process.

Jeetendra Beharry led the way with an entertaining 41 which counted one four and four sixes. He came to the crease after Sunshine lost Anil Etwaroo for 12 and Ramiz Mohamed for two with the score on 13. However, the aggressive left-handed Beharry found a useful partner Hemnarine Chattergoon and they two put on a formidable 52-run third-wicket stand that virtually sealed the win in front of a good crowd. Chattergoon, a former Guyana and West Indies youth cricketer and a Canada international player, played a supportive role ending on 10. Skipper Mark Nazir finished with 2-7 from his maximum two overs for Masters.

Earlier, Masters’ innings never got momentum as wickets fell at regular intervals. Imran Ali (06), Rajkumar Budhram (00) and Kumar Doodnauth (11) departed early, but ex-Canada player Abdul Samad provided some much-needed impetus with a promising 23, while Anil Ramoutar (00) and another former Canada cricketer Aftab Shamshudeen (05) were part of the procession. Former Guyana first-class wicket-keeper Azib Ali Haniff added respectability with a steady, unbeaten 18 which included a four and a six.

Rajesh Willie continued his dominance with the ball by snatching two wickets for 11 from two tidy overs. In the quarter and semi-finals, Willie was also outstanding, collecting 3-9 and 2-10 respectively. Rajendra Dhoray also accounted for two wickets in the championship game conceding 13 runs from his two overs, while Khemraj Harinarain also bagged two wickets for 23 runs off two overs.

At the presentation, the winning team took home a trophy and a bottle of champagne, while each team-member was given a trophy. The runners-up side also claimed similar prizes while each team-player received a medal. Haniff was chosen as the Most Valuable Player for Masters having taken a brilliant catch too, while Beharry took home that award.

Apart from the presentation of prizes, the president of ORSCA Mitch Bacchus congratulated the victorious side (Sunshine) and thanked all the teams for their participation. The 10-10 competition was sponsored by Adana Homes, A Canadian Realty Inc. Brokerage and the boss Satishwar Persaud expressed delight of being a part. He further stated that he was totally satisfied with the well-run competition and promised to come bigger and better next year with cash incentives.