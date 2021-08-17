Respective Silver & Bronze medals for Campbell & Fung

Latest update August 17th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 17, 2021 Sports
CAC bodybuilding championships…
Kaieteur News – Amid many questionable decisions, Guyana’s six-member CAC team finished with two medals at the event which was staged in El Salvador over the weekend.
Men’s Physique standout, Emmerson Campbell finished with another silver (first one in 2016) in a head scratching decision to the eventual overall winner, while Rosanna Fung snared bronze in the Junior Bikini category.
Guyana’s other competitors, Kerwin Clarke (80kg) and Yannick Grimes (Men’s Physique ) finished fifth and fourth in their respective categories, while Roger Callender (65kg) and Rawle Greene (80kg and Masters) failed to crack the top 6 in their respective divisions.
President of the local federation, Keavon Bess who won the bid to host the event in 2024, stated that he was quite disappointed in the inconsistency of the judging but was overall satisfied with the athlete’s performances.
He said, “Congratulation to all the athletes that competed at CAC 2021. We had to overcome so many obstacles to get here and when we got here the deck was stacked against us and it was shown in the judging. Nevertheless we did our best and for CAC 2022 we will have a better showing.”
