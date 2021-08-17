More volleyball on the horizon as Demerara Association plans league

Latest update August 17th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 17, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Demerara Volleyball Association (DVA) has organised a Georgetown edition ‘A’ Division Volleyball League that serves off tonight at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown.
The League will see three of the best teams in Guyana compete over a two-month period. Games will be played every Tuesday and Friday night from 19:00hs, and will be streamed live via the Guyana Volleyball Federation’s (GVF) Facebook page.
The participating teams are Young Achievers Volleyball Club, Eagles Volleyball Club and Castrol Strikers Volleyball Club.
“The Demerara Volleyball Association is working in collaboration with the Guyana Volleyball Federation to foster volleyball development and promote the sport to all parts of Guyana,” a release from the DVA said.
