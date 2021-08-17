Mechanic crashes motorcycle, dies while evading police

Kaieteur News – A 20-year-old mechanic died yesterday, hours after he crashed the 150 CC G8 motorcycle, which he was riding along a road in La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD). At the time, he was reportedly trying to evade a police patrol.According to a police report, the mechanic, Mahendra Deopaul, of 267 Parfaite Harmonie lost control when he tried to manoeuvre some potholes around 23:45hrs on Sunday night.

Police ranks reported that they were conducting a routine patrol in a pick-up when they spotted a man riding west along the northern side of the road without a safety helmet.

They had reportedly attempted to stop him but he rode away causing them to give chase. The chase ended abruptly after Deopaul fell into the potholes and lost control of the motorcycle. As a result, he fell onto the road and sustained injuries about his body and face.

He was reportedly picked up by the ranks immediately after in an unconscious state and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital. Around 03:46hrs yesterday, Deopaul eventually succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention.Speaking with Kaietuer News, his relatives said that Deopaul had left home around 17:00hrs on Sunday and that his last words to them were, “a going and tek this bike for a test ride and come back.”

“He put on a helmet and rode off but he did not say where exactly he was heading,” recounted one of the relatives.

According to the relatives, Deopaul owned his own mechanic shop and the bike he left on was actually one he had repaired for a client. As it would turn out, Deopaul would never return from that test ride. Around 01:20hrs the next day, they received a phone call informing them that Deopaul had met with an accident.Relatives said that they rushed down to the hospital but their hopes of him surviving were shattered after he drew his last breath that morning.

Some of Deopaul’s relatives are calling for a fair investigation into the matter because they suspect that it could have been a case where the patrol vehicle could have “jammed him down as well” during the chase.

Asked why they have these suspicions, the relatives claimed that the back fender of the motorcycle was broken and this has led them to believe that he could have been hit from behind.

Deopaul’s relative described him as a jovial businessman who had great plans for his future. He had recently bought a van and was hoping to get married and start a family by age 25.