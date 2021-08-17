Mathews Ridge residents take to the streets over Chinese manganese company’s exploits

By Melina Harris

Kaieteur News – Residents of Matthews Ridge, Region One (Barima-Waini), have taken to the streets in protest against the Guyanese Manganese Inc. (GMI) — a subsidiary of the Chinese owned Bosai Minerals Group.

GMI had purchased four prospecting licences from Reunion Manganese Inc., a Canadian company that covers a total area of 45,729 acres in 2016.

Guyana has substantial manganese deposits and it is estimated that there is some 26 million tonnes of the mineral at the Matthews Ridge site.

At prevailing prices in the world market, these deposits carry a value of approximately US$117 million.

According to the residents of the village of less than 1,000 people, GMI earlier this year, completed rehabilitation works on the mine and by March had already started to extract the manganese ore.

When officials of GMI had proposed the project in Matthews Ridge and conducted prospecting studies, following which they were granted the necessary licences and permits to begin extracting the ore, they had promised between 300 and 500 jobs for the local population. But residents are saying that this has not happened.

According to one former employee of GMI, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, there are “not even 100 local workers” at the mine and possibly closer to 200 foreign Chinese nationals.

GMI officials had promised too in their Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) that once the company reaches the production stage of the operations, there would be roles for at least 300 local Guyanese workers in all areas and at all levels of the company.

But according to the source, there is no sense of job security at GMI because the company only provides contracts for a six-month period and when that approaches its end, there is always a problem with getting it renewed. That also means that there is no chance of accruing the benefits that he (the source) would be able to get once he completes one year with the company. He also stated that there are only a limited number of jobs for locals and most of them are for low skilled workers like handymen.

The source further stated that he has been bullied, has had overtime and double time payments withheld, has been overtaxed and personally victimised by his supervisor as they ultimately refused to give him a new contract.

He stated that sometimes he would work every day in the month and “take home less than a hundred thousand” Guyanese dollars at the end of the month. GMI also pays their local workers a $1,000 per day food allowance but this is included in their salaries and is taxed as a result.

Unfortunately, there are no trade union representing the workers so many of their concerns and issues are unreported.

Noeilene Bess, a Neighbourhood Democratic Councillor, has said that the company has made many promises and to date, they have not kept any of them. She noted that the company had promised to give their workers a raise of pay once they entered the production phase of their activities, but according to Ms. Bess, “it has not happened.” She contends that the “workers are working in vain” as the cost of living is so high in Matthews Ridge and the food allowance that they are paying the workers cannot even buy one meal, let alone the three meals it is intended to cover.

Bess also went on to state that there is an ongoing problem with the damage being caused to the roads by the trucks and machinery used by GMI. She has also noted with concern that one of the “gazetted roads has been blocked off by the company and they have put in their own road” which leads to the airstrip and is in a “deplorable state and needs urgent attention.” Bess said that although GMI has agreed to maintain the roads and bridges within the community, “nothing has been done.”

Residents of the community are aware of the context and history of mineral deposits in the Matthews Ridge area because of historical prospecting activities and operations completed by previous companies in the 1960s. As such, they have contended that in addition to manganese being extracted by GMI, there is also gold, uranium and lithium which are other minerals found in abundance in the area and which they state is also being mined by GMI. Although this claim could not be substantiated by this publication, it was made by several residents. Attempts to reach GMI for comment failed.

As he bemoaned the lack of official engagement, Derek Barnes, a resident, questioned whether the “current administration is aware that they have started producing the commodity.” He explained that there has been “sporadic engagement” with the local community by GMI but maintains that he is sure that no one from the government has visited the site. Nonetheless, Mr. Barnes concluded that the village “is on the move” but there needs to be a “fluent economic plan” so that the residents of the village are able to benefit from the extraction of their resources.