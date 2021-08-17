Man uses sister to trap alleged fraudster

Kaieteur News – An alleged fraudster found herself before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts yesterday facing two charges, after one of her victims used his sister to trap her.

Charged by Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, with attempting to obtain and obtaining money by false pretense is Natoya Cottom, 26, of Lot 45 Crane, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Cottom pleaded not guilty to both charges and was released on $100,000 bail for each charge. She is expected to return to court on August 30, 2021.

The court heard that on July 7, 2021, Cottom had allegedly attempted to obtain $650,000 from Nazeema Nazir by pretending to sell her a car. Nazir somehow did not fall prey to Cottom’s ploy but this did not stop the defendant from trying again.

On July 27, 2021, she allegedly tricked Tameshwar Vishundai into paying her $300,000 by pretending to sell him the same car.

After receiving the cash, the Cotton allegedly told him that she was going to the hospital and would return but she never did. Vishundai even tried contacting her but Cottom had allegedly changed her number.

Realising that he was conned, Vishundai decided to track her down and reportedly hatched a plan. This was after he saw a photo of the same car, which she pretended to sell him, for sale in a Facebook post. He suspected that it might be Cottom trying to con more victims. As such, he asked his sister to pretend she was interested in buying the vehicle.

Contact was made with the dealer and after realising that it was Cottom, the sister carried through with the plan and made arrangements to meet the alleged fraudster to make a payment.

Vishundai informed the cops of the arrangement and an unsuspecting Cottom reportedly fell into the trap. As she was in the process of transacting the business, police ranks approached and arrested her.