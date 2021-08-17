Lindener freed of murder charge on no-case submission

Kaieteur News – A 25-year-old Linden resident was freed of a murder charge in the Georgetown High Court yesterday after a judge upheld a no-case submission presented on his behalf.

Michael Emmanuel was told that he was a free man by Justice, Sandil Kissoon, yesterday afternoon after his attorney, Damien DaSilva, submitted that the prosecution’s case against his client lacked the evidence to support guilt.

Emmanuel was charged for the murder of Leonard Peters called ‘Lenny,’ which occurred at West Watooka, Linden. It was reported, that on that date Emmanuel allegedly murdered Peters after the victim had attended a social event where it was alleged that he “accidentally spilled alcohol” on the accused.

This incident escalated into a physical confrontation between the two. Soon after the altercation, Peters was seen bleeding from the left side of his chest from what appeared to be a stab wound.

The injured man was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention. A post mortem examination was subsequently performed on Peters’ body and the cause of death was revealed as stab wound to the chest and perforation of the lung. The accused was later arrested and charged.

During the trial however, Emmanuel’s lawyer made a no-case submission arguing that his client’s case is one of self-defense. As such, in concluding the case, Justice Kissoon essentially agreed with the evidence that Emmanuel harmed Peters as a means of protecting himself. As such, the Judge held that his actions were justifiable under the law and freed Emmanuel of the murder charge.