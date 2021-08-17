High-level Surinamese team set to arrive today

– Oil and gas, infrastructure, agriculture areas of focus

Kaieteur News – As a high-level delegation headed by Surinamese President, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, is set to arrive in Guyana today for a state visit, President Irfaan Ali has indicated that some key areas of focus include oil and gas, infrastructure, agriculture, among other critical sectors.

President Ali told the press on the sidelines of an event on Monday that President Santokhi’s visit is a “very important” one, as he reminded that Guyana and Suriname have committed to various “transformational initiatives”.

“[This visit] is a continuation of that collaboration and building stronger ties. Suriname is also going to be a big player in the oil and gas sector. The two countries both have small populations, similar challenges and opportunities.

We have to see how we can merge our thinking and make sure that our policies reflect that integrated approach to bring betterment for the people of the two countries. Infrastructure, transportation, human resources capacity and capability, trade, security, agriculture, removing barriers for our people, including oil and gas,” President Ali explained to the press.

Notably, this official visit follows President Ali’s visit to the Republic of Suriname in November 2020, during which the two Presidents launched the Guyana-Suriname Strategic Dialogue and Cooperation Platform (SDCP).

Last year, shortly after the inauguration of President Ali, Guyana and Suriname established a working committee that is tasked with finding solutions to stimulate economic growth.

Formed at the policy and technical level and buttressed by the private sector of Guyana and Suriname, this working committee will seek to lay the framework that will improve multiple sectors such as health, infrastructure, education, agriculture, Information and Computer Technology (ICT), and security.

Taking into consideration that both countries are oil producers, it was said that specific attention would have been given to how both nations can collaborate on this front. In providing an example of what this could look like, President Ali at a joint press conference with President Santokhi last year had said that there would be a joint engagement that will improve Local Content through the training of the citizens so that they are prepared to reap the benefits from the lucrative petroleum industry.

The Guyanese Head of State had highlighted that setting out this new agenda will ensure that the governments strategically position themselves to not only benefit but to ensure that the people benefit from a transparent process.

President Santokhi will be accompanied by Mrs. Mellisa K. Santokhi-Seenacherry, First Lady of Suriname, and a delegation comprising Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation, Ambassador Albert R. Ramdin; Minister of Natural Resources, David Abiamofo; Minister of Agriculture Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, Parmanand Sewdien; Minister of Public Works, Riad Nurmohamed; Minister of Transport, Communication and Tourism, Albert E. Jubithana; representatives of Suriname’s national oil company, Staatsolie and members of the private sector.