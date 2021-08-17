“Guyana should count India as one of its stable friends” – Indian High Commissioner

Kaieteur News – India has committed to partnering with Guyana towards advancing the country’s developmental agenda. This is according to the Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr. K.J. Srinivasa, who said on Sunday that “Guyana should count India as one of its stable friends.”

The High Commissioner was speaking at the observance of India’s 75th Independence Anniversary which was held at the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Bel Air, Georgetown. In attendance to commemorate India’s Independence were Prime Minister, Mark Phillips; Former President, Donald Ramotar; Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud; Minister of Health and acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Frank Anthony and Deputy Speaker, Lennox Shuman.Dr. K.J. Srinivasa in his brief remarks said that the two countries have shared a lot and will continue in the coming years to be partners in progress. “We are very happy to share our expertise to upgrade skills, to extend capacity and at the same time to see that Guyana get the best of what it deserves,” the High Commissioner shared.

Guyana’s Prime Minister, who lauded India for its contribution of 80,000 Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines to assist the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, said that India and Guyana share a bilateral relationship built on mutual understanding.

“Beginning in 1966, Guyana and India have 55 years of mutual understanding and have established partnership in the areas of economic cooperation, cultural exchanges, infrastructural development, education, health and other mutual agreed field,” he highlighted.

The Prime Minster concluded that with India’s vast potential at manufacturing and innovation, the country stands as a shining example of the power that freedom, ideas, achievement, action and resolve can have on a nation.

With this, he commended the Government of India for taking a holistic approach on its Independence observation as it serves as a reminder to its people and the world of the importance of strong and cultural heritage and resilience.

It was on August 15, 1947, India became free from colonial rule.