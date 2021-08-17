Guyana finally puts locals to monitor oil production

Kaieteur News – Guyana as a nation is finally putting locals in place to monitor oil production from the Liza Destiny, Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel in the Stabroek Block.

At least this is according to the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS), the National Metrology Institution with legislative responsibilities for ensuring the accuracy of weighing and measuring devices in all sectors of the economy.

According to the GNBS, there are currently nine inspectors in its Oil and Gas Department and this number will increase as the FPSO vessels offshore are added to meet the demand for oil production.

The GNBS’ Oil and Gas Department was established earlier this year. According to the GNBS, “inspectors in this department are responsible for monitoring the custody transfer of Guyana’s crude from the FPSO vessel offshore.”

According to the GNBS, inspectors “are tasked with ensuring the measuring instruments used in the transfer and testing of the crude are calibrated and accurate, since inaccurate measurements can affect payments for the commodity.”

GNBS noted that in order to adequately perform their duties offshore, inspectors were required to undergo stringent training locally and overseas.

It was noted too that through support of the Guyana Petroleum Resources Governance and Management Project, GNBS “has benefited from the training of several inspectors to enable them to competently witness the proving/verification of the custody transfer meters used on FPSO vessel.”

Two of those trainings are the Tropical Helicopter Under water escape Training (T-HUET) and Compressed Air Emergency Breathing System (CA-EBS).

According to the GNBS, “these trainings are important since majority of their journey to the FPSO vessel is over the Atlantic Ocean. The T-HUET programme focuses on escaping from a helicopter following ditching and sea survival techniques while CA-EBS is a training on how to use the Compressed Air Emergency Breathing System.”

Additionally, Oil and Gas Inspectors last month completed an advanced Petroleum Measurement Course offered by the University of Texas at Austin, Petroleum Extension (PETEX) that was customised specifically for the GNBS.

With accumulated trainings and experience in the verification of measuring instruments, inspectors are required to spend 28-32 days offshore on a rotation basis demonstrating their competency.

According to the GNBS, while offshore, inspectors verify the custody transfer meters and pressure gauges during the transfer of crude from the FPSO to the various oil tankers; they inspect storage tanks before and after every transfer, and witness the composite sampling and testing of crude oil to determine the API gravity, density, salt content, H2S (Hydrogen Sulphide) and the amount of sediment and water in the crude. This by extension determines the net volume transferred to the cargo tanker.

Moving forward, the GNBS Oil and Gas Department is expected to increase its human resources and other capacity to serve on the other FPSO vessels. “It will also be developing its capacity in gas measurement in the near future, as the Government pursues the gas to shore project.”

Further, GNBS said it is looking to formalise collaboration with the American Petroleum Institute (API), which would facilitate access to training and standards to be adopted for use in verification and metering.