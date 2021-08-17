GTT encourages employees’ COVID-19 vaccination with new initiative

Latest update August 17th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) recently started a vaccination recognition drive among its staff to recognise fully vaccinated employees at the company.

GTT’s Human Resource Director, Tiana Gurcharran.

In a release the company revealed that on a fortnightly basis, one fully vaccinated employee would randomly be selected to win various incentives, offered by the company’s Human Resource Department.
GTT’s Human Resource Director, Tiana Gurcharran, explained that to enter for the draw, fully vaccinated employees within the company’s employ for three months and more can enter their details into a Google form provided by the company, to be randomly selected at the end of the fortnight. The winner would need to provide their Vaccination Booklet to claim the prize.
“From the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Guyana, we have explored all the possible ways to help flatten the curve of the COVID-19 virus. From upping our sanitisation at our various locations to giving staff the option to work from home. We just want to ensure the safety of our staff, and this is one of the ways to reward those who are contributing to flattening the curve of the coronavirus,” the HR Director said.
“One of the company’s new promises is to strengthen our communities. This also means taking every measure we can to make our teams, stores, customers, and communities safe,” she added.
So far, the company has selected one winner at its first draw on August 13. The winner, according to the release, “received some ten thousand dollars in mmg+ Top Up.” The GTT employee COVID-19 vaccination drive will end in December 2021.

 

