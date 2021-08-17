Govt. pumps $356M more into cash-strapped GuySuCo

– Contracts inked for other Agri. Ministry projects

Kaieteur News – Several Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) agencies yesterday signed off on a total of $474M in contracts. The majority of the total sum represents three contracts for the cash-strapped Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo).

The three contracts that were signed are for the supply and delivery of nine long reach track-type hydraulic excavators, one short reach track-type hydraulic excavator and one short reach wheel-type hydraulic excavator.

The contracts for the supply and delivery of the machineries to the tune of $356,500,000 were awarded to Guyana Tractor and Equipment Limited (GUYTRAC).

The excavators, according to information released by the Ministry, are required for the rehabilitation of the drainage and irrigation channels at all estates, including the ones passing through residential communities – it also includes the rebuilding of the surrounding perimetre dam of the Albion Estates.

It was further stated that the works are intended to reduce the likelihood of future flooding on the estates and other surrounding communities. Moreover, the machines will also be used for the maintenance of infrastructures like dams, bridges and aqueducts. For years, Guyana’s sugar industry has been considered a liability due to its poor financial standing and low productivity.

Yesterday too, contracts were signed for other MOA agencies like, Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB), National Drainage and Irrigation Agency (NDIA), Hydromet Department and Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC).

The contracts signing were held in the Agriculture Ministry’s boardroom, which is located at Shiv Chanderpaul Drive and Regent Street, Georgetown.

During the signing, Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, told contractors that the projects were a critical part of the government’s overall developmental agenda for the agriculture sector. The Minister also reminded the contractors that works should be done to the specification and completed in a timely manner as the ministry works towards completing its 2021 work programme.