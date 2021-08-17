E-Networks gets greenlight to land fibre optic cable from Suriname

Kaieteur News – Local telecommunications and internet service provider, E-Networks Inc. has been given the greenlight to land and install a fibre optic cable from Suriname to Guyana.

This is in addition to receiving permission from government for the use of additional domestic frequencies.

The decision to amend the company’s licence was made with effect August 12, last.

According to the notice since published in the Official Gazette, “the Licence has been amended to grant permission to E-Networks Inc. to land install and operate a fibre optic submarine cable in accordance with Section 23(9) (a) of the Telecommunications Act 2016. The said fibre optic submarine cable will connect Guyana to Suriname for the provision of redundant connectivity to Guyana.”

According to the notice, the decision to amend the licence was had “after having considered representations, objections, views, statements and alternatives received by interested persons, as well as all surrounding circumstances, and having given E-Networks Inc. notice of his intent to amend and received E-Networks Inc.’s consent to amend, and having satisfied the provisions of the Telecommunications Act and Regulations generally, the Minister responsible for Telecommunications has amended the Telecommunications Licence.”

Additionally, it was noted that after having considered representations, objections, views, statements and alternatives received by interested persons, as well as all surrounding circumstances, and having given E-Networks Inc. notice of his intent to amend and received E-Networks Inc.’s consent to amend, and “having satisfied the provisions of the Telecommunications Act and Regulations generally, the Minister responsible for Telecommunications has amended the Frequency Authorisation issued on the 5th day of October, 2020, to E-Networks Inc. with effect from the August 12, 2021.”

This is in order to expand its Mobile radio communication services.

The amendment to the company’s licence comes on the heels of its recent $1.2B expansion landing first-ever submarine fibre optic cable to the Essequibo Islands and Essequibo Coast.