Coach Hercules picks Hemraj as a key with bat & ball

CPL 4-Day Camp held at Providence…

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Thirty-three-year-old Coach Ryan Hercules is now working with the Guyana Amazon Warriors which will participate in this year’s CPL set for St Kitts from August 26 with all 33 games scheduled for Warner Park.

According Hercules, who is set to do his level 3 coaching in September in Antigua, a four-day CPL Camp which concluded last Saturday was held in Guyana at the Providence Stadium.

Among those officials present were Manager of the Guyana Amazon Warriors, Trinidadian Omar Khan, the team’s Physical Trainer and the Physio were a part of the camp.

“We had a lot of intense fielding drills which was conducted by me including batting and bowling strategies with various players.

A lot of physical work was done to test player’s mental fitness, like a yo-yo, shuttle runs and core work,” explained the former Essequibo and National U-15 and U-19 all-rounder.

“A lot of emphasis was placed on Chanderpaul Hemraj’s batting and we know he can be a key a player with the bat at the top of the order. He can also bowl useful left-arm spin with the new ball,” said Hercules, who toured Canada with a Guyana senior team.“Overall we had a successful camp with pacer Oden Smith coming in on the last day to get some work in. I think looking at the guys and their fitness level it’s up to par where we would need them to be,” said Hercules, who played club cricket in Melbourne, Australia in 2014.

“There is a good Vibz and buzz with the guys as well, the energy level through all the sessions we have conducted even when we had pushed them and asked for so much more from them physically.

With the addition of the overseas players the team can do well this year and complete the task ahead of winning their first CPL title since the inaugural tournament in 2013,” concluded Hercules who played league cricket for six years until 2014.