2-Golds for Narayan Ramdhani

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Top National and International Badminton Player Narayan Ramdhani won two Gold Medals in Singles & Mixed Doubles at the Kings University 2021 Open Summer Badminton Tournament in Edmonton Alberta Canada Played over the weekend.

This is the first tournament he played in after he returned to Canada over the last three weeks to finish off his Scholarship Programme in Business Management at the Kings University. While on his break during May-July, he played in the Guatemala International to improve his world rankings but missed the Olympics tripartite spot by a few points. While in Guyana, he won the National Tournament and conducted four Shuttle Time programmes in Linden and Berbice and one Air Badminton Project at the University of Guyana. He also helped to raise the standard of our Local National Players.

He is also expected to attend the Mexican International from September 1-5 to start his campaign towards Olympics 2024.

In Men Singles he:

Gained a bye in Round 1

Defeated Jatin Rathour: 21-5, 21-10 in Round 2

Defeated Kyle Gomez: 21-10, 21-10 in Quarter-Finals

Defeated Calvin Siu: 21-10, 21-18 in Semi-Finals

Defeated Calvin Kwan: 21-6, 21-10 in the Finals

In Mixed doubles with Abby Ledda:

Gained a bye in Round 1

Defeated Joe Lu/Jing Yang: 21-13, 21-10 in Round 2

Defeated William Kwan/Eyota Kwan: 21-7, 21-14 in the Quarter-Finals

Defeated Rishav Raj/Anna Chakravorty: 21-15, 18-21, 21-15 in the Semi-Finals

Defeated Sunny Singh/Manasi Pandit: 23-21, 21-16 in the Finals.