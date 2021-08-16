Updating of law volumes to be first task of newly sworn in Law Reform Commission – AG

Kaieteur News – Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall SC., has said that the first task of the newly sworn in members of the Law Reform Commission (LRC), will be to update the revised volumes of the law books.

The AG was at the time speaking to the press following the swearing in ceremony for the members of the LRC.

He revealed that the LRC has to work on several pieces of legislation which need updating but before that can be done; the Commission must first update the current law volumes by adding to them, the laws that were amended in recent years.

Nandlall said that the last law revision exercise concluded in 2012. “So the work will have to look at the revision of the laws from 2012 …There are a number of loose leaves that are not in the consolidated volumes of the books. For example, the Narcotics Act has been amended but if you look in the purple volumes of the laws; you will not see those amendments, you have to go and check for it in some loose leaves. We have a series of that in the election laws, and we need to get those inserted properly into the law to make them easy to consult and read,” added the AG.

He noted too, that the exercise should not take long since the LRC will get support from a number of expert bodies including the Spotlight Initiative, and the Impact Justice Programme.

Following the updating of the law volumes, the AG said there are several pieces of legislations which will be looked at. These include laws for the public health sector, the agriculture sector, and the oil and gas sector.

“We have not even touched that sector [the oil and gas sector] as yet. In that sector, a tender went out to invite bids from international companies to work on a project to examine the entire statutory structure in terms of the oil and gas sector to amend, draft and so forth, because that is a very important and specialized field,” Nandlall stated.

Guyana’s first ever LRC members took the Oath of Office before President, Irfaan Ali, at the Credentials Room, Office of the President , on Thursday last. The LRC, which is part of a fundamental component of the US$8 million Inter-American Development Bank-funded Support for the Criminal Justice System Programme, would work to modernise and remedy Guyana’s legal system and legislature making it on par with societal norms and international standards.

The seven-member LRC was selected and appointed through a consultative process in which important stakeholders such as the Legal Profession, the Private Sector, the Labour Movement, the Religious Community, the Toshao’s Council, the Rights Commission’s and the Consumer Movement had an input.

The Commission will be chaired by Retired Justice of Appeal, B.S. Roy. The other Commissioners are Teni Housty, Clarissa Riehl, Deenawati Panday, Brian O’Toole, Emily Dodson and Roopnarine Satram, all of whom received their instruments of appointment on Thursday. The life of the seven members LRC is expected to last for three years.