The Biden administration will not treat career diplomats as political footballs

Dear Editor,

I see social media reports of a US Congressman allegedly calling for the resignation/removal of the US Ambassador to Guyana. This will not happen.

The US government/Biden Administration must know that career diplomats are not treated as political footballs and should not have their service interrupted on the basis of a single Member of Congress making a call based on unfounded accusations pedaled by some of the Congressman’s constituents.

The Congressman enjoys the right to make such a call, but there is absolutely no obligation on the part of President Biden or Secretary Blinken to act on the call. To act on such a call would only serve to undermine the confidence of the professional/career officers at Foggy Bottom.

These are the experienced and professional diplomats who work hard, smart and tirelessly to protect American lives around the world, help promote global peace and stability, diffuse tension and promote American economic and political partnership with allies and unfriendly nations.

Approved in late 2018, Ambassador Lynch will most likely begin “winding down” her assignment in Guyana in November/December this year for departure to a new assignment (or retirement?) by February 2022.

Neither the government nor the opposition in Guyana has requested her removal. She has been actively engaging both.

The Congressman might be better advised to engage the Ambassador and stakeholders in Guyana including the government to identify the genuine issues that affect Afro and other Guyanese, and help find solutions to these issues.One such initiative on the part of the Congressman and other US elected officials, could be to help identify US businesses that could team-up with local Afro Guyanese businesspersons who are creative, honest, hard and smart working but lack access to financing and modern technology.

Yours truly,

Wesley Kirton