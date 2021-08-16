Sophia man found dead with gunshot wounds about body; cops arrest two suspects

Latest update August 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Detectives have detained two persons after a 24-year-old man was found dead yesterday with gunshot wounds to his left-side chest and his right arm.
The dead man has been identified as Keron McPherson of lot 687 ‘D’ Field Sophia, Georgetown. His remains were discovered around 04:00Hrs lying in a yard in ‘C’ Field, Sophia. According to police, they had responded to a call from a woman notifying them that a man was lying motionless in a yard with what looked like blood on his skin.
Detained for questioning in connection to his death are a 28-year-old woman and 21-year-old-man. Detectives are working along with a theory that McPherson’s murder might have stemmed from a triangular-love-affair.
Investigators have learnt that he was in a relationship with a woman residing in ‘C’ Field Sophia, the same area where his body was found. That woman, according to what the cops were told, is also dating another man who lives on Broad and Lombard Streets, Charlestown.
McPherson was last seen alive by his brother around 23:50Hrs. He was at home around this time but had left immediately after heading towards ‘C’ Field Sophia.
