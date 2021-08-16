Sophia man charged for stealing equipment from Sheriff Street Road project site

Latest update August 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Rayon Graham, 27, of Lot 633 ‘C’ Field Sophia, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was last Friday charged for allegedly stealing a jack hammer extension from the Sheriff Street, Road project site.
Graham, a scrap metal seller, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly. He pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleges that on August 5, 2021, at Public Road Kitty, Georgetown, while being in the company of another, he stole one jack hammer extension value $9M, property of B.K International.
B.K International has a site office at Public Road Kitty, since it is working on the Sheriff Street, Road project. On site, the company has several heavy duty machineries and equipment including the jack hammer extension that Graham allegedly stole.
The court heard that Graham was caught on CCTV cameras removing the jack hammer extension. The matter was reported and an investigation was launched. Graham was arrested and he took the police to ‘B’ Field Sophia, Georgetown, where he handed over the jack hammer extension that he had stolen.
While in custody, the defendant also implicated three others. Efforts are being made to arrest those persons.
Senior Magistrate Daly placed him on $300,000 bail for the offence and the matter was adjourned to September 10, 2021.
