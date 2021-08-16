Shopkeeper nabbed for trafficking marijuana, meth

Latest update August 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 23-year-old male shopkeeper from Friendship on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) was arrested for trafficking narcotics after he was found with a quantity of marijuana and methamphetamine.
According to a police report, the narcotics was found during a raid conducted at the Puruni landing, near the Mazaruni River in Region Seven (Cuyuni- Mazaruni). The incident occurred between Thursday and Friday.
Police said several leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be Marijuana; along with a number of green pills suspected to be Methamphetamine, were discovered in a grey haversack which was concealed between two mattresses on his premises.
Police officers during the raid also uncovered $644,100 in cash along with an identification card purported to be that of the suspect.
The man was subsequently arrested and taken to the Bartica Police Station where the marijuana was weighed; amounting to 1.733 kilograms, while the methamphetamine when weighed amounted to three grams.
The suspect remains in custody as investigations are ongoing.
