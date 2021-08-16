Guyana to render relief, recovery assistance to Haiti aftermath – Pres. Ali

Latest update August 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – President, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, on behalf of the Government and people of Guyana, recently expressed solidarity and support to the people of the Republic of Haiti in the wake of the devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake that rocked that nation on Saturday morning.
Furthermore, President Ali noted that he was in telephone conversations with the Prime Minister of Haiti, Dr. Ariel Henry; Chairman of the Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM), Gaston Browne; and the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, and assured them that the Government of Guyana will provide assistance to aid the relief and recovery efforts.
The Head of State said Guyana’s support will be part of a regional relief and recovery initiative that will be coordinated by the Chairman of CARICOM.
Kaieteur News understands that PM Henry thanked President Ali for offering assistance. Additionally, Pres. Ali indicated that an assessment is being done to ascertain the extent of the impact of the earthquake, and the critical areas of need. Dr. Henry also said that the assessment report will be shared with President Ali and CARICOM as soon as it has been completed.
It is estimated that the earthquake killed more than 300 people and injured almost 2000 others.
