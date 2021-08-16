Guyana secure hosting rights for 2024 CAC bodybuilding C/Ship

Kaieteur News – The President of the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (GBBFF), Keavon Bess, has shared the fantastic news of Guyana being confirmed to host the 2024 Central America and Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding Championship.

Initially, Guyana had placed a bid to host the 2023 event but the hosting rights were given to Aruba, while Barbados will host next years championship.

Guyana has hosted the prestigious championship only once before in 2004, and the event was housed at the National Cultural Center.

A statement from the GBBFF boss on social media read: “Guyana will host CAC 2024 (Central America and the Caribbean Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation Championship).

Initially Guyanas bid to host CAC 2023 was submitted to the Executive of the CACBBFF.

However, CAC 2023 was given to Aruba after their bid was revealed to have been presented since 2020.

Barbados, at CAC 2019, had also bid for and secured CAC 2022. At both of these General Assembly Guyana was not represented.

After consideration of Guyanas bid document and oral presentation on Guyanas behalf, the CAC General Assembly unanimously voted in favour of Guyana for CAC 2024.

This vote was then officially minuted and an official document to this effect was handed to the President of the GBBFF.

Congratulations to the Executive members of GBBFF, its athletes and the people of Guyana on this monumental achievement.”