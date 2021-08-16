Guyana can demand Field Development plans boost local capacities – Expert

Latest update August 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – If Guyana wants to ensure there is early consideration of local content, then it would be wise to request that oil companies embed opportunities for maximum use of indigenous goods and services, as well as the training and hiring of Guyanese in their field development plans (FDPs).
Making this assertion was Dr. Valérie Marcel, an Associate Fellow of Chatham House for its Energy, Environment and Resources Programme. Dr. Marcel made the foregoing comment in relation to questions premised on a Chatham House policy paper titled, “A Local Content Decision Tree for Emerging Producers.”
That document notes that integrating local content objectives into procurement and engineering strategies for a company’s field development plans can significantly increase the impact of efforts to benefit the local economy.
During discussions on this recommendation, Dr. Marcel acknowledged that indeed, it is a critical area that could be used to maximize local content capacities.
During her most recent appearance on Kaieteur Radio’s show, Guyana’s Oil and You, Dr. Marcel said, “It’s interesting that you look at that because the moment where the government is about to sign off on field development plans, is not always noticed as the really critical decision gate in the project, and it is the moment where the government has a lot of power.”
The Chatham House Associate Fellow added, “Once the FDP is signed, the balance of power kind of swings back to the companies. So it is a really good moment for the government to emphasize on what it needs to create long term value in the country; to maximize the value of the asset in terms of the geology and reservoir management.”
The industry expert said too, that it is also the moment where the government gets to decide connecting different projects so that costs can be reduced.
But on the local content front, Dr. Marcel who has advised governments in sub-Saharan Africa, the Eastern Mediterranean, South America and the Caribbean on petroleum sector policy and governance, articulated that the approval process for FDPs, does provide golden opportunities for the authorities of the day to make long term plans on exploiting a resource over many years while making a commitment to ensure the evolution of the local capacities in the process.
Aug 16, 2021Kaieteur News – Eleven-year-old, deaf chess player, Anaya Lall is set to compete in the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Youth and Cadet World Cup in the girls under-12 category....
Aug 16, 2021
Aug 16, 2021
Aug 16, 2021
Aug 15, 2021
Aug 15, 2021
Kaieteur News – Stabroek News editorial of August 9, 2021 noted that, “The firing of Dr. Vincent Adams as Director... more
Guyanese love to stare…when it pleases them. They don’t just look. They stare. A beautiful young girl emerged out of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The question has to be asked. Are some people in Caribbean countries becoming... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]