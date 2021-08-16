Girl 13, rescued by residents after reportedly abducted and raped

Latest update August 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Rescued on Thursday last by residents of Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was a 13-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted, raped and then thrown out into the streets.
Kaieteur News was told it was during the early afternoon hours that the residents’ attention was drawn to cries of a traumatized and lost little girl. Concerned, they ventured out to render assistance. Sources related that it was quite evident that something was wrong as the girl continued to cry and lament that she was lost and wanted to go home.
Worrying about her wellbeing, public spirited residents hired a taxi and transported her to Providence Police Station. Investigators who received her said, they subsequently learnt that she was reportedly abducted by a man in a white car and allegedly raped before he dumped her along the East Bank Public Road.
Kaieteur News understands that investigators took the teenager to the hospital and based on a medical examination that was conducted, investigators confirmed that she was indeed sexually molested.
The child was later placed into custody of the Child Care and Protection Agency (CPA). It is unclear at the moment if she still remains in the care of the agency or whether she is with a relative.
However, head of CPA, Ann Greene related that an officer is working along with detectives on the matter and she will update the media today.
Aug 16, 2021Kaieteur News – Eleven-year-old, deaf chess player, Anaya Lall is set to compete in the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Youth and Cadet World Cup in the girls under-12 category....
Aug 16, 2021
Aug 16, 2021
Aug 16, 2021
Aug 15, 2021
Aug 15, 2021
Kaieteur News – Stabroek News editorial of August 9, 2021 noted that, “The firing of Dr. Vincent Adams as Director... more
Guyanese love to stare…when it pleases them. They don’t just look. They stare. A beautiful young girl emerged out of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The question has to be asked. Are some people in Caribbean countries becoming... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]