Girl 13, rescued by residents after reportedly abducted and raped

Kaieteur News – Rescued on Thursday last by residents of Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was a 13-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted, raped and then thrown out into the streets.

Kaieteur News was told it was during the early afternoon hours that the residents’ attention was drawn to cries of a traumatized and lost little girl. Concerned, they ventured out to render assistance. Sources related that it was quite evident that something was wrong as the girl continued to cry and lament that she was lost and wanted to go home.

Worrying about her wellbeing, public spirited residents hired a taxi and transported her to Providence Police Station. Investigators who received her said, they subsequently learnt that she was reportedly abducted by a man in a white car and allegedly raped before he dumped her along the East Bank Public Road.

Kaieteur News understands that investigators took the teenager to the hospital and based on a medical examination that was conducted, investigators confirmed that she was indeed sexually molested.

The child was later placed into custody of the Child Care and Protection Agency (CPA). It is unclear at the moment if she still remains in the care of the agency or whether she is with a relative.

However, head of CPA, Ann Greene related that an officer is working along with detectives on the matter and she will update the media today.