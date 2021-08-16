GFF inducts new coaches with first online “introduction to coaching” course

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has successfully delivered its first online “Introduction to Coaching” programme, sharing fundamental coaching principles with participants from all over the country as it accelerates its investment in the coach development ahead of the safe resumption of competitions.

The introductory online course is designed to rapidly integrate as many coaches as possible into the GFFs national coaching philosophy and pathway as part of ongoing efforts to further

professionalise coaching standards in Guyana to spur the development of football.

“My participation in this introductory course has strengthened my resolve to develop myself as a coach,” said course participant and former Golden Jaguar Dwain Jacobs, who is based in the East Coast Demerara Football Association. “My main focus as a coach was on a tactical level, but now I have a holistic view of being a coach.”

The online course, which received 61 registrations from aspiring and practising coaches across Guyana, provides a basic foundation for coaches to progress to the Concacaf D license course and qualification the first level of recognised professional certification.

“The GFF is fully committed to improving the standard of coaching through structured and consistent education as we prepare for the return of play after the COVID-19 pandemic,” said GFF Technical Director Ian Greenwood. “We have a huge pool of talented and passionate coaches around Guyana the key is to provide a clear pathway for development so that they can all reach their potential and then produce better quality players for our clubs and national teams.”

The online course was delivered by Greenwood, GFF Coach Education and Development

Officer Lyndon France, GFF Youth Development Officer Bryan Joseph and Sampson Gilbert, GFF Coach Mentor.

“We continue to encourage our regional associations to put forward as many coaches as possible to receive this essential training, so that we can build on the excellent progress we have made so far in improving coaching standards at all levels of the game,” said France.

After inheriting an ecosystem of coaches with no valid qualifications in 2015, the GFF has since facilitated the progress of 51 coaches to Concacaf D licence or C licence level and introduced a national coaching philosophy and pathway.

The online course, rolled out over several weeks, featured 24 hours of training with a special focus on coaching 6-12 year olds the age range targeted for development within the GFFs

Grassroots programme.

“This is my first coaching programme with the Federation and it has not disappointed,” said Linden Pickett, a former player and participant from the Georgetown Football Association region. “Ive learned key points that will help me to become much better than I already am. This could have only been done through the Federation.”

The GFF plans to run courses for D and C licenses this year, alongside goalkeeping qualifications, fitness workshops and child protection training for coaches in the coming months.

“After these last few sessions, Im better equipped in sticking to my session plans and being more patient with players,” said East Bank Demerara Football Association participant Orin

Angoy. “The support from the GFFs webinars and coaches they have guided me along the path and they are still guiding me.”