FIDE Youth and Cadet World Cup… Lall set to compete in under-12 girls category

Kaieteur News – Eleven-year-old, deaf chess player, Anaya Lall is set to compete in the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Youth and Cadet World Cup in the girls under-12 category.

Lall will join Queens College boys Kishan Puran, Raveon Adonis and Mathew Singh who will compete in the U16s open event. Also in the under-18 open division will be Oluwadare Oyeyipo of Marian Academy, Keron Sandiford of Saint Stanislaus College and Akili Theophil from University of Guyana.

The players will compete over the next five days with the best in the world in each category.

Entrance into this elite tournament is made possible due to the online nature of the event which was introduced in 2019 due to the pandemic. The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) has been able to enter 22 players in this years tournament. The players were drawn from its chess in schools programme which is funded in part by FIDE.

The chess in schools programme has been expanding and is drafting plans to enter more elite tournaments and continue to offer opportunity to train beginner, intermediate and elite players throughout Guyana. The implementation of an expert trainer in International Master Atanu Lihari has already yielded favorable results in this years tournament with victories over several FIDE rated players which is the stepping stone to create a pool of rated young players in Guyana.