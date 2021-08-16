Latest update August 16th, 2021 12:59 AM

Children must get parental consent for COVID-19 vaccine – Health Minister

Aug 16, 2021

Kaieteur News – Following the government’s announcement that a shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive shortly for children, the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony revealed that parental consent would be needed in order to administer the vaccine.

The United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last month recommended that everyone 12 years and older should get vaccinated and that children that are 12 years are able to get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
Speaking at his latest daily COVID-19 update, Dr. Anthony explained, “One of the requirements we would need to go with this vaccine is the permission of the parents. We have started sending out letters to parents and they would have to sign those letters and send it back with the child so we would know whether or not we can vaccinate the child.”
The Minister added that his Ministry already held discussions with the Ministry of Education and will be collaborating with its staff in making sure children have access to vaccines.
“We would be using different modalities to make sure that children who are in school can get access to the vaccine,” he highlighted.
Kaieteur News had reported that the Education Ministry last Thursday met with over 50 head teachers regarding the vaccination for students. During the engagement with the teachers, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand said that the consent form will be made available for parents for them to fill out and submit. It was agreed upon, that parents can uplift the forms at the schools while in the hinterlands regions, the Toshao of the various villages will have to facilitate the distribution and collection of the signed forms.
Minister Manickchand had also revealed that parents and guardians are required to be present when the vaccine is being administered to their child.
The Health Minister during his interview disclosed also, that those children between 12 to 18 years who are out of school can have access to the vaccine once the vaccination sites are in their respective communities.
According to the CDC, a child will need a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine three weeks after being administered their first dose.

