Be a good Samaritan and take the vaccine

Dear Editor,

In more than 99% of the cases of illness and death, only the unvaccinated are affected. The current version of the virus, is highly contagious and causes much more severe illness in a shorter period of time with a greater probability of death. If you contract the Delta Variant of Covid-19, you will infect others, some of whom will suffer a severe illness and possible die. The same could happen to you.

Those who choose not to be vaccinated, should they become ill and die, is, in reality committing suicide. There will be a special place for them after they die. Once infected with the Delta Variant, you will infect others and would be the cause of their illness or death. Should anyone you infect die, you would be the cause of their death. And it may be your own loved one; parent, sibling or child. Even if it’s a stranger, your guilt will be the same. I don’t think anyone need to live with that. So please take the vaccine.

Do not be afraid. I took the vaccines; Astrazenica. The day of the first dose, I had a slight swelling near the injection area, no other effect. The second day, I felt kind of heavy and sluggish, so I went back to bed. And that was it. After the second dose, it had no effect whatsoever. I took it, came home and went back to work.

Most persons I talk to have similar experiences. So, worrying about its effects is not a valid reason/excuse.

I am over 65 and have underlying health issues; in public health terms, I have comorbidities; which means two or more medical conditions at the same time. When you add comorbidities to age, your risk of serious illness from Covid is extremely high. Therefore, it was in my interest to protect myself.

Whether or not you are older or have comorbidities, you should take the vaccine, because it will keep you safe. Remember, you are your brothers’ keeper. Be a good Samaritan, it’s the neighbourly thing to do.

This is the only time, when you take care of yourself, you are also taking care of others. Everybody wins.

Yours truly,

Sase Shewnarain