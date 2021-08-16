Andre Padlock Green wins 55 miler

Latest update August 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – We Stand United Cycle Club rider, Andre Padlock Green pedaled to his first win of the season in the City in yesterdays 55-mile road race which sponsored by Attack Racing and Professional Keyshop.
Organised by Team Alanis, Green crossed the line ahead of Andrew Hicks followed by Alex Mendes, Marcus Keiler, Paul Choo Wee Nam and Christopher Chicken Legs Griffith in that order.
Yesterdays event pedaled off from Banks DIH Ltd., Thirst Park proceeded to the Yarrowkabra Police Outpost on the Linden, Soesdyke Highway before returning to the starting line for the finish.
Winning the junior contest was Team Alanis Sherwin Sampson ahead of Alexander Leung and Ajani Cutting whilst the female race was again won by reigning National Road Race and Time Trials champion, Linden Bauxite Flyers Cycle Clubs, Susan Hamilton.
Mendes was the top Under-50 rider while the winner of the Over-50 contest was Wilbert Benjamin.
