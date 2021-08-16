38-year-old man is country’s latest COVID-19 fatality

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported that a 38-year-old man from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease has died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 574.

According to the Ministry, the man passed away on Saturday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Further, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry within the last 24 hours recorded 106 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 23,561. Out of the confirmed cases, 12,095 persons are women while 11,466 are men.

Presently there are 16 patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 81 persons in institutional isolation, 941 in home isolation and four in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 21,946 persons have recovered from the virus.

