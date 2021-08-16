3-year-old drowns in nearby trench

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force informed members of the media yesterday evening that a three-year-old from the North Ruimveldt Squatting Area who was reported missing earlier in the day was found dead in a nearby trench.

Details of the report note that the child’s 19-year-old mother, Aaliyah Archer, had last seen her son asleep around 5: 00 hrs. But it was at 6:18 hrs she discovered Trayshawn Archer was no longer in the house.

Kaieteur News understands that she immediately started to search for him and found a pair of brown rubber slippers belonging to him on the bridge that gave access to her neighbour’s yard. The neighbour, Sean Dover, stated that he did not see Trayshawn for the day hence a report was made at the North Ruimveldt Police Outpost.

Concerned residents along with the police conducted a search but the toddler was not found.

About 15:15hrs, police said the body of Trayshawn Archer was found at the intersection of the trench that runs to the front and back of his home. His body was removed and later pronounced dead by a doctor.

Cops said no marks of violence were seen about the body. However ,a whitish liquid was seen on the nose of the deceased.

The body is presently at Memorial Funeral Home awaiting post mortem examination.