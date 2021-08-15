WI Over 50s embarks on its 1st Trilateral series in Canada

Kaieteur News – Our West Indies masters, which is administered by Cricket West Indies Masters Association (CWIMA), proceed on their first tour outside of the Over 50s World Cup. The very first Over 50s World Cup took place in Sydney, Australia in 2018 and, unfortunately, West Indies were not represented at that event. West Indies were represented by a strong 15-man squad captained by Zamin Amin in Cape Town, South Africa- March 2020. This tournament had to be aborted midway due to the worldwide pandemic, COVID-19. The organizers have scheduled this aborted World Cup to be replayed in November 2022 at the same venue.

Now that the world has begun to reopen its borders for various sports under strict guidelines, CMCC, has led the way in organizing this inaugural triangular series featuring Hosts Canada, West Indies, and the USA. At this time Canada has reopened its borders to its own citizens and residents only and those of the USA. West Indies team, which is made up of players from both North America and the Caribbean, has been seriously crippled in its selection process due to this rule by the Canadian authorities since it cannot select any players from the Caribbean who are not resident in the US or Canada.

CWIMA had begun organizing masters’ cricket in Guyana, namely, the Big Man Cricket, whilst

Trinidad and Barbados have their own historical masters’ tournaments being now brought under the CWIMA umbrella. Windwards Islands has also become active under the CWIMA but, unfortunately, they were unable to be considered for selection in the triangular series due to Canada cricket season coming to an end and the reopening of its borders for these players will be on September 7th.

Be that as it may, CWIMA, has selected a strong 15-man squad for this series. Once again, the team will be captained by the evergreen Zamin Amin. The Vice-captain will be named shortly. The Manager will be seasoned cricket administrator, Raj Singh with Dave Narine as his deputy.

The full squad reads:

Zamin Amin (Captain)

Imtiaz Rick Ali

Sudesh Dhaniram

Sunil Dhaniram

Kenny Girdharry

Brijmohan Harihar

Krishna Harricharan

David Malvern

Walter Persaud

Curtis Richards

Rajendra Daniel Sadeo

Shiv Shiwnauth Seeram

Vejai Seonarine

Balwant Roy Singh

Daniel Singh

Raj Singh-Manager

Dave Narine-Asst Manager

The team open their tour with a practice match against a squad from the Scarborough

Cricket Association on Sunday, August 15th at L’amoreau park. Another practice match is scheduled for Monday against a select Canada team of Over 45s at the Danville Park.

West Indies will then square off with Canada on Tuesday, August 17th in its first ODI of the series and against USA on Wednesday, August 18th. There will be a semifinal for the second and third place teams on Thursday, August 19th with the first-place team qualifying for the first final spot. The finals then take place on Friday, August 20th between the winner of the semifinal and the first ranked team. There will be a closing ceremony following the final at the Danville ground. All official matches will be played at the Danville ground.