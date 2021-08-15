What PPP leaders want for oil, PPP leaders will get

Kaieteur News – “Whatever Lola wants, Lola gets” was a big song back in 1955, given glamorous treatment by the likes of Carmen McRae and Dinah Shore, but it was torch singer and blues immortal, Sarah Vaughan, who took it all the way to number 6 on the U.S.A. pop charts. When the title of that song, and some of its lyrics, is considered, it is exactly the same thing that could also be said of this PPP government. That is, whatever its leaders want for this country’s oil industry, that it what its leaders will get, regardless of who says what, and whatever stands in the way.

Government leaders have been slothful, if not outright absent, silent, and dismissive, in moving ahead with energy and vision to initiate and bring about a comprehensive revision of Guyana’s petroleum laws. Everyone solemnly nod heads in agreement that those laws are ancient, and need to be modernised right now. But beyond that, there has been little by way of material movement with revamping the nation’s outdated petroleum laws.

Of course, now that the coveted, and just have to be had, by any means necessary, gas-to-shore project occupies the highest urgency in the minds and calculations of PPP leaders, there was the swiftness of thoroughbreds to remove obstacles, to amend selectively in the nation’s petroleum laws. This was done, through parliament passing amended oil laws to clear the way for “lawful acquisition of private land for fibre optic cable, US$900M gas-to-shore project” (KN August 10). What government leaders want for the gas-to-shore project; the PPP government leaders get.

It does not matter how, but when the minds of the government leader(s) that count are made up, then this is what happens and, thus far, neither person nor protest nor power in Guyana (nor elsewhere) have been able to stand in their way and succeed. PPP leaders have dragged their feet and turned a deaf ear, despite a shower of continuing calls to make a start in engaging in the long overdue amending of Guyana’s oil laws. But when it suits its hazy, wily purposes, then those same stonewalling government leaders are quicker out of the blocs than Usain Bolt. Nothing can stand in their way, no one can stop them. Not parliamentary minority, not media, not dissenting experts.

In the same way, the calls have been repeated from many corners and many concerned Guyanese about studies for this gas-to-shore project, about its financial feasibility and the suitability of the Wales site, among other things, and those have all been tossed aside with total disdain by the PPP leader that the nation’s leader put in charge of the project. Whatever he says is what goes; or to put in a different and blunter way, whatever Guyana’s oilman wants, Guyana oilman gets. This is regardless of either the costs and consequences to the citizens of this country, who don’t know better, and who are content to let leaders do their thinking for them, and accept any rubbish that those same leaders stuff down their throats.

This was exactly what Government leaders, in cahoots with Exxon’s people on the ground here, have been doing with a farce called public consultations. They lead the people astray with the belief that they are given a genuine hearing, while turning up with a fixed agenda that leaves most questions unanswered and hanging. In fact, the public consultations provided answers that generated more questions, since the answers were so lame, so shallow, so unsatisfying. It has long been clear to us that the PPP leaders have some very shady objectives with this oil, which is exposed by the evidence of the secret giveaways of the Canje and Kaieteur blocks, the secreted away reports, and the other oil secrets of government leaders. This holds the worst prospects for Guyanese, but it is what Government leaders want, which they get.

We say it again: any action taken by any government that has strong, credible potential for maximising Guyana’s benefits, we would be proud to offer our sustained support. But we cannot do so, given how the previous coalition government, and now this PPP government, has mismanaged, misinformed, and misled this nation with our still infant oil industry.