Petterson-Griffith to represent the ‘Golden Arrowhead’ at the 2021 World Classic Powerlifting C/ship

By Franklin Wilson

Kaieteur News – It has always been his dream to represent his nation on the biggest stage of a sport he has dominated and excelled in, for 27 year-old Carlos ‘The Show Stopper’ Petterson-Griffith that time is nigh.

Yesterday at the Racquet Centre, Woolford Avenue and Camp Street in the City, President of the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) Gordon Spencer gleefully announced that Petterson-Griffith has qualified for the biggest show in the sport, the 2021 World Classic Powerlifting Championship which will take place from 23rd September – 3rd October in Halmstad, Sweden.

This event, which attracts the crème de la crème in the sport, is deemed the biggest event in the annual IPF Calendar with more than 600 athletes set to compete.

The International Powerlifting Federation (IPF) has announced that their VIP Partner ELEIKO has stepped forward to co-organise the event with the IPF in their headquarters in Halmstad, Sweden. ELEIKO will provide the location, setup of the venue and all related equipment and the IPF will take care for the administration.

Spencer informed that Petterson-Griffith would be accompanied by a Manager and one of the Federation’s International Referees.

Referred to as one of the nation’s ‘elite athletes’, President Spencer said that ‘The Show Stopper’ would be attempting two records at this prestigious event in the 93kg Equipped Class; Deadlift record of 335kgs (738.549lb) as well as the Squat record of 331.5kg (730.8lb).

“We have worked tirelessly to ensure that he got accepted to the tournament. It wasn’t easy, the general secretary and I spent 72 hours continuously with the officials until we were able to get Carlos accepted as a participant.”

Petterson-Griffith in response said that being selected for World’s is one of his main dreams come true but acknowledged that it would not be a walk in the park as athletes from Canada, Sweden, USA, Bulgaria and the Ukraine among others are all standing in the way as the top five in the world.

Petterson-Griffith stated that the only slight advantage that his opponents have on him is the bench press which he is still aiming to get better and stronger in with a view of increasing his numbers.

“World’s is one of the biggest events besides Olympics, only few athletes have stepped up to that arena, Mr. Randolph Morgan and I believe Mr. Mervin ‘Spongy’ Moses but in the equipped segment. I’m the only Guyanese thus far to qualify in the classic segment. I’ve qualified for both but I am looking forward more for classic.”