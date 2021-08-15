Op-Ed: Without diesel power the wheels of industries will grind to a halt

By Harold Beharry

Kaieteur News – The diesel engine was invented by Dr. Rudolf Diesel in 1897. He was from Germany and a mechanical engineer by profession. The diesel engine is a compressed–ignition engine that works with a piston which compresses air and injects oil-based fuel into the superheated air, causing spontaneous combustion of the fuel.

Today we associate the word diesel with power thus the name “Diesel Power” and the world is grateful and indebted to Dr. Rudolf Diesel and acknowledges that his invention has made a most valuable contribution to our lives.Start a diesel engine and dependent on your passion for diesel, it could either sound like rattling or the beautiful rhythm of the fuel and injectors automatising fuel in the form of mist into the cylinder to generate power.Diesel Engines and Equipment are simply fascinating and something to be admired. It is never a number of parts fitted or assembled together to complete a working unit but rather a unit with life and each part complements the other to fulfill the purpose as a complete unit to deliver power and our passion is directed to sustaining and improving the life of every diesel engine and equipment. We do this by representing some of the world’s best products including the world’s largest diesel engine company, the world oldest lubricant, the world’s largest fuel pump company, the best filtration system and many others. This gives us the opportunity to tap into the technology of these companies to continue to upgrade our services. We also engage other highly recognised engineers through international affiliation to keep diesel engines and equipment productive with the least amount of down time or disruption to service.

The diesel engine is amazing because it is a copy of God’s design which is the human body. It has a breathing system, cooling system, feeding system, filtration system, power system and finally the exhaust system all working in coordination to provide diesel power.For example, the excavator’s arm and bucket is a copy of the human hand starting from shoulder, elbow, wrist and the teeth on the bucket representing the human fingers.

The track on a bulldozer or crawler machine is a copy of the human foot with the links representing our toes.

The fuel pump is a copy of the human heart and the list goes on, and for that reason we do not consider our company, Swiss Machinery, as a service industry but a diesel clinic with diagnostic facility to find cause of failure and apply tested and proven solution to bring new life to defective engine and component.

Our love or passion for diesel has pushed us to be the only company in Guyana that is involved with diesel engine from the storage tank until the process is completed when smoke exits the exhaust and our contribution to diesel include but is not limited to:

1. Stocking tested and proven quality parts for almost all diesel engines.

2. Cleaning diesel storage tank by applying the principle of the human kidney. The fuel passes through a system which captures water and sediments in the fuel and returns the clean fuel back into the tank and the process continues until the entire tank has clean fuel which is now healthy food for the engine to maintain good performance.3. Repairing and rebuilding critical engine components such as engine blocks, engine heads, crankshafts, fuel pumps, fuel injectors, turbocharger, water pumps and even have a surgery department where we provide metal stitching on large units in the fields where welding cannot provide the answer.

4. Diagnostic testing and repairs to diesel engine electrical system.

5. In field repair to worn excavator buckets and arms pivot holes.

6. Complete rebuilding of engines.

7. In order to minimise down time, we have gone to the extent of establishing a shipping and procurement company in Miami “HAB-IT’ to purchase and air freight parts that are not available locally. Our fast delivery has earned us the slogan “if you have to have it, HAB-IT.”

8. General machining and fabricating engine parts.

Down time is very costly and it is the worst time for diesel power and even worse is when it could have been avoided and for that reason, we have establish a preventative maintenance programme which provides information relating to causes of failure and the solution to prevent such failures.

However, one must never forget that a good working engine is never an accident and just like a human being, the health of a diesel engine depends heavily on good quality or air, coolant and food which is diesel fuel and in Guyana we have a poor quality diesel resulting in constant damage to fuel pump and injectors which causes further down time and has now reached the point of frustration to diesel engine owners and we have a tested and proven solution which is being used in the United States.

We have established a hotline for customers to call ahead and get the urgent attention to minimise down time. For customers in the interior or other distant location we will receive, repair and return engines and components to agreed transportation to be returned back to the customers. For these customers we have established convenient payment through the commercial bank or GTT mobile money.

Diesel power should never be taken for granted because it is the back bone to production in the entire world. Can you imagine Guyana without diesel power for one day? Guyana Power and Light Inc. and Guyana Water Authority Inc. would shut down; the nation would be in total darkness, trucks, tractors, dozers, excavators, trawlers, skidders and loaders would all be parked. Hospitals, hotels, restaurants and all industries would be affected which will result in patients dying in our hospitals and water will not flowing through our pipes. Therefore, without diesel power the wheels of industries will grind to a halt including but not limited to transportation, agriculture, gold mining, forestry, marine, hotels and many other businesses which will result in millions of dollars of revenue and thousands of jobs lost seriously affecting the economy of our country.

Diesel power is the life blood of the nation and our passion is to keep diesel engines in good health to continue to support our nation. Today, we are proud to say that we are well positioned in the diesel world to follow and apply new innovations for new and improved electronic diesel engines and after 46 years SWISS MACHINERY has earned itself the title as THE ONLY ONE-STOP DIESEL SOLUTION COMPANY IN GUYANA covering, cleaning diesel storage tanks, extracting water from equipment tank, sales of parts, machining and rebuilding of diesel engine components, diagnose and repair electric problems, repairing and rebuilding diesel engines, shipping critical emergency parts by air freight and our research and development personnel continue to diligently seek out new and improved maintenance technology to share in our country.