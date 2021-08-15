Latest update August 15th, 2021 12:59 AM

Lam and Primus register wins in FIDE youth world cup

Aug 15, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Six rounds of the International Chess Federation’s (FIDE) Youth and Cadet World Cup has been completed and the Guyana under-14 team have found it tough to maintain mental strength to string together wins with Pooja Lam and Emanuel Primus securing one win each.

Italy Ton-Chung

Italy Ton-Chung gained a walkover victory, while Naila Rahaman and Mahilia Rajkumar gained byes.

Emanuel Primus

Pooja Lam

 

Pooja Lam, playing the black pieces in round three against Trinidad and Tobago’s Ramnarine, held her nerves to pull off a determined win. Primus was down in his game when his opponent gave him a glimmer of hope which he latched onto to win the contest after a series of checks with his opponent running out of time.

 

 

