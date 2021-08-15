Lam and Primus register wins in FIDE youth world cup

Latest update August 15th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 15, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Six rounds of the International Chess Federation’s (FIDE) Youth and Cadet World Cup has been completed and the Guyana under-14 team have found it tough to maintain mental strength to string together wins with Pooja Lam and Emanuel Primus securing one win each.
Italy Ton-Chung gained a walkover victory, while Naila Rahaman and Mahilia Rajkumar gained byes.
Pooja Lam, playing the black pieces in round three against Trinidad and Tobago’s Ramnarine, held her nerves to pull off a determined win. Primus was down in his game when his opponent gave him a glimmer of hope which he latched onto to win the contest after a series of checks with his opponent running out of time.
