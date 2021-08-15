GUYANA RECORDS THREE FURTHER DEATHS; 111 NEW INFECTIONS

Latest update August 15th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 15, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) in its daily update yesterday, August 14, on the SARS-CoV-2 virus has announced that we have unfortunately lost three additional persons to the dreaded Coronavirus; they all passed away on August 12.
They are a male, 65 years of age from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and two females – a 54-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and a 47-year-old from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice). These deaths have caused the overall death toll to be increased to 573, while the total for the month of August has risen to twenty-four.
Arising from tests carried out during the past twenty-four hours, 111 newly infected cases have been documented, they are from Region One (three cases), Region Two (25 cases), Regions Three and Ten (4 cases each), Region Four (69 cases), Regions Five and Nine (one case each), Regions Six and Seven (two cases each). There were no new cases logged in Region Eight. This brings the number of confirmed infected cases to 23,455 in total for the period March 2020 to date.
Housed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Infectious Diseases Hospital are 16 patients, 80 persons are in institutional isolation, six in institutional quarantine and a total of 859 persons are in home isolation. Fourteen persons who were previously infected have recovered and are in good health which brings to total 21,927 individuals fully recovered from the Coronavirus.
Aug 15, 2021By Franklin Wilson Kaieteur News – It has always been his dream to represent his nation on the biggest stage of a sport he has dominated and excelled in, for 27 year-old Carlos ‘The Show...
Aug 15, 2021
Aug 15, 2021
Aug 15, 2021
Aug 15, 2021
Aug 14, 2021
Kaieteur News – Ogle airport engineer, Raymond Persaud, and his wife Dawn, are personal friends that prior to the COVID-19... more
Kaieteur News – Cheddi Jagan was an unrepentant socialist. A number of his followers, who later became part the government... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The question has to be asked. Are some people in Caribbean countries becoming... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]