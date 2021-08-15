GUYANA RECORDS THREE FURTHER DEATHS; 111 NEW INFECTIONS

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) in its daily update yesterday, August 14, on the SARS-CoV-2 virus has announced that we have unfortunately lost three additional persons to the dreaded Coronavirus; they all passed away on August 12.

They are a male, 65 years of age from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and two females – a 54-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and a 47-year-old from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice). These deaths have caused the overall death toll to be increased to 573, while the total for the month of August has risen to twenty-four.

Arising from tests carried out during the past twenty-four hours, 111 newly infected cases have been documented, they are from Region One (three cases), Region Two (25 cases), Regions Three and Ten (4 cases each), Region Four (69 cases), Regions Five and Nine (one case each), Regions Six and Seven (two cases each). There were no new cases logged in Region Eight. This brings the number of confirmed infected cases to 23,455 in total for the period March 2020 to date.

Housed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Infectious Diseases Hospital are 16 patients, 80 persons are in institutional isolation, six in institutional quarantine and a total of 859 persons are in home isolation. Fourteen persons who were previously infected have recovered and are in good health which brings to total 21,927 individuals fully recovered from the Coronavirus.