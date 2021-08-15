Latest update August 15th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GUYANA RECORDS THREE FURTHER DEATHS; 111 NEW INFECTIONS

Aug 15, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) in its daily update yesterday, August 14, on the SARS-CoV-2 virus has announced that we have unfortunately lost three additional persons to the dreaded Coronavirus; they all passed away on August 12.

They are a male, 65 years of age from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and two females – a 54-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and a 47-year-old from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice). These deaths have caused the overall death toll to be increased to 573, while the total for the month of August has risen to twenty-four.

Arising from tests carried out during the past twenty-four hours, 111 newly infected cases have been documented, they are from Region One (three cases), Region Two (25 cases), Regions Three and Ten (4 cases each), Region Four (69 cases), Regions Five and Nine (one case each), Regions Six and Seven (two cases each). There were no new cases logged in Region Eight. This brings the number of confirmed infected cases to 23,455 in total for the period March 2020 to date.

Housed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Infectious Diseases Hospital are 16 patients, 80 persons are in institutional isolation, six in institutional quarantine and a total of 859 persons are in home isolation. Fourteen persons who were previously infected have recovered and are in good health which brings to total 21,927 individuals fully recovered from the Coronavirus.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Petterson-Griffith to represent the ‘Golden Arrowhead’ at the 2021 World Classic Powerlifting C/ship

Petterson-Griffith to represent the ‘Golden Arrowhead’ at the...

Aug 15, 2021

By Franklin Wilson Kaieteur News – It has always been his dream to represent his nation on the biggest stage of a sport he has dominated and excelled in, for 27 year-old Carlos ‘The Show...
Read More
WI Over 50s embarks on its 1st Trilateral series in Canada

WI Over 50s embarks on its 1st Trilateral series...

Aug 15, 2021

Lam and Primus register wins in FIDE youth world cup

Lam and Primus register wins in FIDE youth world...

Aug 15, 2021

18th NAPF/FESUPO Pan-American Regional Powerlifting C/ships

18th NAPF/FESUPO Pan-American Regional...

Aug 15, 2021

Ali hits 102 in Canada

Ali hits 102 in Canada

Aug 15, 2021

Albert and Bodybuilding Ramsammy test positive for covid

Albert and Bodybuilding Ramsammy test positive...

Aug 14, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • The politics of failure

    Kaieteur News – Cheddi Jagan was an unrepentant socialist. A number of his followers, who later became part the government... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]