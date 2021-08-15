GOAL scholarships, freight reductions, loyalists and their own

Encouraging Events, Disturbing Developments…

By GHK Lall

Kaieteur News – There were two positive developments, compliments of the PPP Government, which I hail. The first was the newspaper publications of the 6,000 recipients of GOAL scholarships. This is transparency, and there for all Guyanese to see and appreciate. Good! Also, on the plus side was the announced reduction in freight charges, it is significant, and I applaud the PPP Government again for this much-needed step, which I hope would translate to the GY$4.2B in consumer easing. This is most encouraging, and I hope that the disturbing does not occur. Meaning that the reductions fail to translate to lower prices for everyone. We shall see.

Separately, Government is spending much money in many areas. It encourages that billion-dollar cash outlays are broadly spread: from virus relief to flood relief to agriculture and water and drainage, and to education and social services, alongside more infrastructural segments. This is all good, and timely also. These actions at the leadership level of the PPP government are encouraging, and I have no hesitation in saying so publicly. Neither will I second-guess priorities but, having said so, I reserve the right to go beyond the surface headlines of stirring amounts handed out for good causes, and look closer.

In contrast, it troubles when Guyanese-supposedly educated, well experienced, or sensible to the ways of the world, especially those of Guyanese politicians-abandon intellect, reasoning, life’s warning lessons, and common sense to accept everything done by politicians at face value. It embarrasses that Guyanese, having been burned repeatedly by political leaders and groups, including their own, can be so fawning and worshipful, and sell themselves for recognition, tribal loyalty, or in the hope of something. There is zero interest in questioning, seeking clarity, (not condemnation) when their own are in power.

Current examples of this are public postures and contributions about the infallible virtues of PPP leadership, and accompanying swooning. The little scanned persuade that many have gone overboard to join in mob ecstasies. It is a case where their tribal leaders can do no wrong. Yes, life in Guyana can be this narrow and absolute, from the immovable viewpoints, not just with PPP sycophants, but PNC ones, too. Both sides believe that their stances are irrefutable. Well, that is not for me, and for what I believe are powerful reasons, which I share.

Given local leadership history with big-ticket projects, the Treasury, and spending, nothing should be taken for granted. I don’t; not spending, not leaders not their cabals, not private sector, not civil society. Because when leaders announce that $5B or $25B (GY) is spent on something that is only the beginning. I applaud, when justified. But conscientious and wise Guyanese -including clearheaded and principled supporters – must be vigilant that monies earmarked are for the right purposes (true citizen relief), and not for pipe dreams of leaders, or pet projects of powerful constituents (private contractor-loyalists). Most importantly, that the billions identified for spending are actually for the programmes and projects prioritised. That is, cleanly, with proven value for money.

I say this, because when the entrenched Guyanese culture of corruption takes hold, surface positives unravel. The positives of cash relief, tax breaks, community outreach, and infrastructure enhancements, all costly, are reversed at the individual, family, and national levels. When the big money squandered favours the big boys, then there is a bigger tax, unofficial and hidden, that poor citizens pay. Because when something that should be done right fails, something else that could have happened when the money is handled cleanly, did not. And when the big billions for bridge(s) and other big projects are added up, and the foreign banks are due repayment, it is regular citizens, who must pay taxes, fees, and other charges, both directly and indirectly. It disturbs that the learned can be so biased that they will parrot and pardon anything, without objection. It disturbs that they have dismissed leadership accountability, accept at face value, local history notwithstanding; even when massive debts are incurred, and nothing progressive to show. It is good to praise, but better to be level-headed and open-minded.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)