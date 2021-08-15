Diabetes and Nutrition Educator, Djamilsa Lambert

Our Frontline Worker of the Week is…

“Consuming healthy foods supports your immune system and increases your shield against COVID-19.”

By Sharmain Grainger

Kaieteur News – A year ago, many of us were hoping for a vaccine to save us from the diabolical plague that has been labelled SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 by the World Health Organization. The disease which has claimed the lives of millions across the globe, did not spare our homeland evident by the more than 500 deaths and 23,000 plus confirmed cases.

But even with vaccines galore, it seems that COVID-19 has no intention of departing our shores in a hurry. While this may be owing to a high level of vaccine hesitancy, compounded by the failure on the part of far too many to adhere to fairly simple precautions, the fact remains that we are yet faced with a struggle that must be exorcised by any means necessary to help preserve humanity’s existence.

On the frontline of this colossal mission is Diabetes and Nutrition Educator, Djamilsa Benchimol Tavares Lambert, who has held her position within the local public health sector for a decade now. Although many doctors, nurses and other auxiliary staffers, the likes of porters and cleaners, have been in the limelight waging unrelenting war against the dreaded scourge, very little is told of the efforts of those who help to keep the immune system of the infected in high gear through proper nutrition.

Moreover, there are quite a few among us who do not have an appreciation for the kind of effort that goes into ensuring that patients consume meals that can not only help with their recuperation but to maintain a healthy existence

In her crucial capacity at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, Lambert finds herself tasked with preparing meal plans that provide nutrition therapy to COVID-19 patients. In fact, her expertise caters to just about any hospitalised patient.

Her routine, she said, entails “educating patients and family members on healthy eating for various nutrition related conditions like diabetes, cardiac disease, obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, etc.”

But Lambert certainly takes pride in the role she plays now in the fight against COVID-19 since, according to her, “consuming healthy foods supports your immune system and increases your shield against COVID-19.”

Originally from Lisbon, Portugal, Lambert, who has whole-heartedly adopted Guyana as her home, revealed during a recent interview that it was her passion for science and biology that pushed her towards her career choice. According to her, she was always “curious and happy to learn” when it came to the two subject areas.

The fourth of five children born to her parents – Maria Benchimol, a nurse, and Januario Tavares, now a retired driver – on February 1, 1979, Lambert attended the Escola Secundaria do Forte Da Casa and then the Escola Superior de Biologia e Saude, both educational institutions in Portugal.

But having shared her expertise over the years in this South American territory, Lambert is no less enthusiastic about the role she plays since, according to her, “our patients need care, support, and guidance and they count on us health workers.” With this in mind, she remains committed to the cause even after seeing colleagues fall victim to the marauding COVID-19.

Since the onset of the disease back in March of 2020, she has been heeding all precautions in order to safeguard herself, loved ones and colleagues. According to her, “I practice the COVID-19 safety measures and practice healthy eating patterns as much as possible to support a strong immune system.”

This is particularly important to the mother of three adorable young children – Keyla, Dajia and Fabricio – whom she procreated with her beloved husband, Bransford Lambert.

According to Lambert, who resides at D’Urban Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown, in this time of COVID-19, she especially cherishes the time that she is able to spend with her family. As such, in order to further boost her protection against the novel coronavirus causing disease, she has been vaccinated and advocates for others to safeguard themselves as well.

But with vaccine hesitancy at an all-time high, with persons even staging protest to resist mandatory vaccination, Lambert intoned, “As an educator, I would say get information and understand more about your own personal health.”

For helping to ensure that our health sector meets the nutrition needs of patients amid a raging pandemic, we at this newspaper extend heartfelt appreciation to our featured frontline health worker, Djamilsa Lambert.

=