Latest update August 15th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

De lotta company should gat a vaccination jackpot

Aug 15, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De best way to get people to tek de vaccines is to offer incentive. Dem boys feels dat if de lottery company offer a G$10M prize for all who tek de vaccine, more people gan go and tek de vaccines.
Some ah dem wuk place trying fuh coerce dem staff sweetly into getting vaccinated. But none ah dem nah offer a one-month salary increase fuh all persons wah get vaccinated.
De lottery is gamble. Life is de same.
Nuff people gambling these days in Guyana. When yuh pass by a certain casino, de cars wah park outside tek up de whole block. Dem boys wan know if suh many foreigners driving cars in Guyana because de law seh is only foreigners and hotel guests allowed to use casino.
Some people winning and some people losing. It remind dem boys of de story about a man wah win de lottery de same day he wife leff he. De man jump fuh joy. He seh he never believe he coulda win 2 lotteries on de same day.
Some people get so occupied with de gambling dat dem staying away from wuk fuh gamble. And some ah dem does end up on de road after curfew hours because of de gambling.
One night de police patrol stop wan elderly man 2 a.m. and ask he where he is going at dis time of night.
De man reply, “I am on my way to attend a lecture about gambling, hookers, alcohol abuse and the effects it has on the human body, as well as smoking, and staying out late.”
De officer den ask, “Really? Who is giving that lecture at this time of night?”
De man reply, “That would be my wife.”
Talk half and nah gamble out all yuh money!

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Petterson-Griffith to represent the ‘Golden Arrowhead’ at the 2021 World Classic Powerlifting C/ship

Petterson-Griffith to represent the ‘Golden Arrowhead’ at the...

Aug 15, 2021

By Franklin Wilson Kaieteur News – It has always been his dream to represent his nation on the biggest stage of a sport he has dominated and excelled in, for 27 year-old Carlos ‘The Show...
Read More
WI Over 50s embarks on its 1st Trilateral series in Canada

WI Over 50s embarks on its 1st Trilateral series...

Aug 15, 2021

Lam and Primus register wins in FIDE youth world cup

Lam and Primus register wins in FIDE youth world...

Aug 15, 2021

18th NAPF/FESUPO Pan-American Regional Powerlifting C/ships

18th NAPF/FESUPO Pan-American Regional...

Aug 15, 2021

Ali hits 102 in Canada

Ali hits 102 in Canada

Aug 15, 2021

Albert and Bodybuilding Ramsammy test positive for covid

Albert and Bodybuilding Ramsammy test positive...

Aug 14, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • The politics of failure

    Kaieteur News – Cheddi Jagan was an unrepentant socialist. A number of his followers, who later became part the government... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]