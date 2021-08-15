De lotta company should gat a vaccination jackpot

Latest update August 15th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 15, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – De best way to get people to tek de vaccines is to offer incentive. Dem boys feels dat if de lottery company offer a G$10M prize for all who tek de vaccine, more people gan go and tek de vaccines.
Some ah dem wuk place trying fuh coerce dem staff sweetly into getting vaccinated. But none ah dem nah offer a one-month salary increase fuh all persons wah get vaccinated.
De lottery is gamble. Life is de same.
Nuff people gambling these days in Guyana. When yuh pass by a certain casino, de cars wah park outside tek up de whole block. Dem boys wan know if suh many foreigners driving cars in Guyana because de law seh is only foreigners and hotel guests allowed to use casino.
Some people winning and some people losing. It remind dem boys of de story about a man wah win de lottery de same day he wife leff he. De man jump fuh joy. He seh he never believe he coulda win 2 lotteries on de same day.
Some people get so occupied with de gambling dat dem staying away from wuk fuh gamble. And some ah dem does end up on de road after curfew hours because of de gambling.
One night de police patrol stop wan elderly man 2 a.m. and ask he where he is going at dis time of night.
De man reply, “I am on my way to attend a lecture about gambling, hookers, alcohol abuse and the effects it has on the human body, as well as smoking, and staying out late.”
De officer den ask, “Really? Who is giving that lecture at this time of night?”
De man reply, “That would be my wife.”
Talk half and nah gamble out all yuh money!
Aug 15, 2021By Franklin Wilson Kaieteur News – It has always been his dream to represent his nation on the biggest stage of a sport he has dominated and excelled in, for 27 year-old Carlos ‘The Show...
Aug 15, 2021
Aug 15, 2021
Aug 15, 2021
Aug 15, 2021
Aug 14, 2021
Kaieteur News – Ogle airport engineer, Raymond Persaud, and his wife Dawn, are personal friends that prior to the COVID-19... more
Kaieteur News – Cheddi Jagan was an unrepentant socialist. A number of his followers, who later became part the government... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The question has to be asked. Are some people in Caribbean countries becoming... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]