De lotta company should gat a vaccination jackpot

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De best way to get people to tek de vaccines is to offer incentive. Dem boys feels dat if de lottery company offer a G$10M prize for all who tek de vaccine, more people gan go and tek de vaccines.

Some ah dem wuk place trying fuh coerce dem staff sweetly into getting vaccinated. But none ah dem nah offer a one-month salary increase fuh all persons wah get vaccinated.

De lottery is gamble. Life is de same.

Nuff people gambling these days in Guyana. When yuh pass by a certain casino, de cars wah park outside tek up de whole block. Dem boys wan know if suh many foreigners driving cars in Guyana because de law seh is only foreigners and hotel guests allowed to use casino.

Some people winning and some people losing. It remind dem boys of de story about a man wah win de lottery de same day he wife leff he. De man jump fuh joy. He seh he never believe he coulda win 2 lotteries on de same day.

Some people get so occupied with de gambling dat dem staying away from wuk fuh gamble. And some ah dem does end up on de road after curfew hours because of de gambling.

One night de police patrol stop wan elderly man 2 a.m. and ask he where he is going at dis time of night.

De man reply, “I am on my way to attend a lecture about gambling, hookers, alcohol abuse and the effects it has on the human body, as well as smoking, and staying out late.”

De officer den ask, “Really? Who is giving that lecture at this time of night?”

De man reply, “That would be my wife.”

Talk half and nah gamble out all yuh money!