Big verbal clash with David Patterson last Friday evening

Kaieteur News – Ogle airport engineer, Raymond Persaud, and his wife Dawn, are personal friends that prior to the COVID-19 restrictions, my dog and I spent a lot of time with. They live right next door to the AFC head office on the street without a name but is the western continuation of the Railway Embankment that ends at Sherriff Street.

They have a little snackette on the parapet where we have been gathering for years now. I pass the place each morning and afternoon to take my dog for her play in the National Park and her abandonment on the seawall. But since COVID-19, I hardly stop.

As I drove by at around 6 PM last Friday, AFC youth leader and former AFC City Councillor, Carlyle Goring, came in front of the car and yelled out that Raymond and Dawn said that I have given up on them. Instead of going with my doggie on the seawall, I decided to spend time at the snackette. There were quite a number of former AFC persons around. Goring said he wants me to make it public that he has switched from the AFC to Anil Nandlall. He said Anil Nandlall is one of Guyana’s better politicians.

It was a good lime until David Patterson drove up and began to pick on me. I will not let someone accost me without a reply. David speaking directly to me said, “I want you to go public about why you don’t write about the man who threw a miasmic substance on you but you so hate the AFC.”

At that point everyone was applauding David thinking that he got me cornered. I had my dog in my lap. I rested her on the bench on which I was sitting, got up, went into David’s face. I said, “Yes I will publish the reason but let me tell you the reason here and now.” He kept shouting, “I don’t want to hear it, I don’t want to hear it, just write it, write about why you don’t criticise the man who threw a miasmic substance on you but you so hate the AFC.”

The gathering insisted that I give my reason. David kept insisting that he doesn’t want to hear and I should include the reason when I am writing about it. But he had to listen because everyone present demanded that he listen.

I told him that when that substance was thrown on me, people who read about it wherever they lived were revolted and there was a direct connection with that event and the election of David Patterson to government.

Then I asked him what he and the AFC did when they were in power? I asked if he reached out to the guy who had the substance thrown in his face that was his close, personal friend before he became a minister. The arguments got very heated and thousands of things were said by me that were accusatory against David personally and the AFC. I picked up my dog and as I was about to leave, he said something that got me angry and I turned back and rested my dog on the bench again.

With a tiny smile on his face, he said, “Freddie, no matter what, you are still my friend.” My reply was an agitated one and I stand by it, unapologetically. I retorted, “David, I don’t want your friendship, since when I am your friend, after you are no longer a minister?” He turned the exchange into a joke by saying even if I rejected his friendship; I cannot do anything about him accepting me as a friend.

I can now say two things that were not said at that intemperate lime at the snackette. One is that the analogy of David Patterson is idiotic and arid. There cannot be the same feeling inside of me about a conspiracy that resulted in a miasmic substance being thrown on me and the depraved, degenerate, immoral, unpatriotic betrayal by the AFC of an entire country that jeopardised that country’s future. The AFC mashed up the dream of countless Guyanese when it got into power and became corrupt, racist and power-drunk.

Finally, one man’s effort to see me get justice went down the sink. It was Glenn Lall, the publisher of this newspaper, who spent time and money in a relentless pursuit of those who threw that thing on me. Mr. Lall secured the confession of the actual thrower, who named his handlers. Then as the case was about to be heard, the thrower died in mysterious circumstances; killed in an accident that never happened. The government of David Patterson, my personal friend, didn’t investigate.

