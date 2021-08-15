A CREATIVE ERA BETWEEN GUYANA AND ITS DIASPORA BEGINS

By Pat Dial

Kaieteur NeAfter World War II, the European Empires, in particular the British and French went through a period of rapid decolonisation leading to the emergence of a large number of new states. These new states, all former colonies, were in a condition of social and economic underdevelopment and their leaderships regarded the metropolitan countries as the model they must emulate to give their citizens a better life.

Before World War II many persons, mostly from the elite and educated groups in these colonial societies had emigrated to the metropolitan colonialist mother countries. After World War II, large numbers of poorer, less educated people from these same societies began to emigrate joining their compatriots in the colonial mother countries and together forming identifiable groups. When Independence came, the new states began affirming their connection with these groups by describing them as their ‘Diasporas’. These diasporas had bettered themselves economically and had accumulated fair amounts of wealth so they could easily send their relatives remittances. As a group, they had also acquired valuable technical and technological skills.

The newly independent states did not have investment capital or technological skills nor were they able to attract enough of such in helping them to achieve their aspirations of developing their countries. The one opening that was left to them was to tap their diasporas and persuade them to invest in or remigrate to their home countries. Thus, most of these states began engaging their diasporas who were all receptive.

In the 1970s and 1980s, Guyana began its engagement with its diaspora, which numbered more than the resident population of Guyana by using various remigrant schemes. These schemes all foundered because no proper planning was done in formulating them and because their management was poor. When the new Government assumed office towards the end of 2019, the engagement with the diaspora was resuscitated. With adequate planning, they established a Diaspora Unit within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and appointed Ms. Rosalinda Rasul to head the Unit. Ms. Rasul is known to be a capable young woman who would bring the necessary enthusiasm and work ethic to her post. In addition, she had studied the experiences of those countries, which have successful diaspora engagements. As expected, the Unit kicked off with an impacting event.

On Saturday May 22, a high-powered virtual International Conference was arranged with the Guyana top brass interfacing with several hundred members of the Diaspora representing various interests. All important sectors were covered – remigration, security, trade and investment prospects, oil and gas industry, agriculture and youth development, sports, education and culture. On the Guyana side were the main members of the Cabinet – His Excellency, The President, Dr. Irfaan Ali; Vice President, Dr. Bharat Jagdeo; Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh; Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn; Minister of Housing and Water, Colin Croal; Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Ms. Oneidge Waldrond; and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd. The key agencies represented were the Guyana Revenue Authority, the Guyana Tourism Authority, the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest); the Private Sector Commission and the main Diplomatic Missions.

The Conference was helpful, informative, lively and successful and leaves the Diaspora Unit with the task of working out its further detailed strategy and plan of action to immediately satisfy a number of requests and further engaging diaspora members. One of the memorable things about the Conference was that it was the first time we have had a virtual event of such sweep and size and the Unit was able to surmount the technological challenges.

There are a few issues we would mention which we think would enrich the work of the Unit:

(i) The Unit and the Ministry as a whole should mount continuous programmes of helping members of the diaspora who visit or remigrate to adjust to the realities of Guyana of the 21st century rather than to be guided by nostalgic memories which would very often mislead and disappoint. Such disappointment could sometimes kill the desire to have any further engagement with the country.

(ii) So far, the tone of our engagement has been ‘how much the Diaspora could do for their homeland’; this has to be balanced with ‘how much could Guyana do for its Diaspora.’ What Guyana could do for its Diaspora would include such matters reviewing the Citizenship Laws to make them more accommodating and friendly to diaspora Guyanese and their offspring; helping them, if they so desire, to successfully navigate their new country with such matters as the use of the Financial Systems such as the Stock Exchange or certain aspects of the Law; and offering Guyanese citizens full protection along Israeli lines.

(iii) Many Guyanese in the Diaspora would wish to work in the Oil and Gas Industry, which means working with onshore providers such as Schlumberger or Baker Hughes. Job offerings are usually done on line and the Unit may disseminate such information to the Diaspora contacts. Sometimes, a Guyanese applicant may satisfy most of the requirements of the job and could acquire those, which he does not have with a few weeks of training. Such persons should be allowed to apply. The Local Content Legislation, which is now being finalised could address this and the Unit should bring this to the attention of the Attorney General’s chambers.

