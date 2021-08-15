18th NAPF/FESUPO Pan-American Regional Powerlifting C/ships

GAPLF confident Team Guyana will continue tradition of success

By Franklin Wilson

The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) is quietly confident that the tradition of success at international would be preserved when the Federation embarks on its journey to conquer its opposition at the 18th Annual NAPF/FESUPO Pan-American Regional Powerlifting

Championships in Orlando, Florida from August 17-23, 2021.

At a press conference hosted by the principal officers of the body along with two of the travelling athletes (Nadina Taharally and Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Griffith) yesterday at the Racquet Centre, Woolford avenue and Camp Street, both President Gordon Spencer and Secretary Roger Rogers expressed confidence that the team will do well even in these challenging times of covid-19.

Spencer informed that the team selected was carefully selected citing the fact that challenges would have been part of the journey for the strong woman and men.

“But those that are selected here are those that were able to, I would say, find a gym did what was expected of them and so we were able to make a fair selection. All in all we think that this team we are using to represent Guyana is going to do us well. We’ve always been able to raise the flag of Guyana and we would like to do so again,” Spencer posited.

Ms. Taharally is the lone female on the team and an experienced competitor locally and internationally. She is promising to once again do her best for the nation and herself citing the fact that those who could not have made it to the gym had to work out at home. “I’m hoping to just go and do my best, make Guyana proud and return injury free.”

Petterson-Griffith also alluded to making use of unconventional ways of keeping fit and up to speed with being in shape using some of the strongman training regimen along the way.

“With the pandemic hitting us, I was a bit off, difficulties here and there but I am happy once again, not just to make the team but also to compete abroad. I’ve done so, so much, I am looking forward to breaking the squat record and also the deadlift record.”

At the just concluded GAPLF Intermediate and Masters Championships, Petterson-Griffith had attempted to deadlift 804lbs (365kg) but was unsuccessful.

“For me, graduation is not here locally or in the gym, it’s showcasing it on the international stage; so there is where it’s much more challenging.”

Spencer informed that the cost to travel to Orlando is around 4.2 million dollars. To date they have received support from the National Sports Commission (NSC), Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport, John Fernandes Group of Companies, E.C Vieira Investments, Toucan Industries, Gopie Investments and the Trophy Stall.

“So we are still asking the private sector or any other government agency to come on board with us, we have never let Guyana down in powerlifting and we don’t intend to do it this time. We’ll keep the Golden Arrowhead flying.” Team Guyana is expected to wing on Monday night.

A number of small businesses and individuals would have responded to the Federation’s quest for sponsorship, Rogers noted whilst expressing gratitude. Two athletes will make their debuts at this level, Roger Rogers and Wasim Mohamed.

The full travelling team reads:

Name Weight Class Category

Ms. Nadina Taharally 76 kg Masters 1 – Classics

Mr. Franklyn Brisport-Luke 66 kg Masters 2 – Classics/Equipped

Mr. Nairanjan Singh 83 kg Masters 4 – Equipped

Mr. Carlos Petterson-Grifith 93 kg Open Classics/Equipped

Mr. Wasim Mohamed 93 kg Open Classics

Mr. E. Gordon Spencer 93 kg Masters 3 – Equipped

Mr. Roger Rogers 120 kg Masters 2 – Classics

Officials

Mr. E. Gordon Spencer Category 2 Referee/Delegate to Congress

Mr. Roger Rogers Delegate to Congress

Mr. Colin Andrew Austin Category 2 Referee/Technical Committee Meeting

Mr. Franklyn Brisport-Luke Category 2 Referee/Referees’ Meeting

Mr. Kerma Singh Manager/Coach/Managers’ Meeting