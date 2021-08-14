Venezuelan women among five arrested after missing fisherman found dead

Latest update August 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 14, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Two Venezuelan women are among five persons police detained on Thursday for questioning in relation to the death of Shaheed Mohamed, a fisherman.KaieThirty-four-year-old Mohamed, of Sheet Anchor, East Canje, Berbice, was on Thursday morning found dead and floating in the Aruka River located at Kumaka Front, Region One. This was just two days after he was reported missing.
According to the police report, his body was recovered around 08:00hrs. that day and was positively identified by the boat captain, Edwin O’Neil, and other crewmates. The release by the police further stated that upon examination, what appeared to be marks of violence were seen on his right eye and the right side of his neck.
On August 10, the boat captain had filed a missing person’s report with the police and told them that he last saw Mohamed two nights ago (Sunday). The boat captain said Mohamed was in the company of two Venezuelan women.
The investigations further led to the arrest of the two women along with three of Mohamed’s crewmates.
His body was taken to the Mabaruma Public Hospital Mortuary where it is awaiting a post mortem examination. An investigation in the incident has since been launched.
